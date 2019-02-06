‘Mamata is Goddess Durga’: University professor’s FB post sparks controversy

A professor at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow, courted controversy with his Facebook post describing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga (Mahishasura Mardini -- slayer of Mahishasura). It also made a sarcastic mention about an unnamed person, whom he compared to a parrot.

Professor of Hindi department, Dr Devendra Nath Singh, wrote on Facebook, on Monday: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee once referred to Indira Gandhi as Durga. To me, if there is anyone who resembles Durga, it is Mamata Banerjee.”

Referring to the ongoing CBI-Kolkata police episode unfolding in Bengal, Singh further wrote: “After raiding the Delhi CM’s office, the CBI got excited. Having taken a dip in Kumbh, the parrot flew straight to Bengal. Little did he know that fighter Mamata Didi lives there.”

When contacted, Singh said that his post should be viewed as not that of a professor, but that by a littérateur. “I have not referred to any political leader as parrot. Many people took a holy dip in Kumbh and went to Bengal. People should not read my post with any political angle. There was no disrespect meant for any leader. To those who are calling the post controversial, I have nothing to say.”

However, the post did not go down well with the university teaching fraternity.Professor Pushpendra Mishra of commerce department who is the patron of the Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (university unit) said, “Reading the post, one can easily make out as to whom Prof DN Singh was referring to as ‘parrot’. It is a disrespectful to our leader who heads the governing body of the university. Prof Singh is also a varsity spokesperson and this was not expected from him. His post is highly objectionable.”

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 08:37 IST