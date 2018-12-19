Bahraich miscreants pelt trader’s house with stones, open fire – all for a cigarette

A group of miscreants pelted a shopkeeper’s house with stones and fired several rounds at his house in Qanoongopura locality under City Kotwali area on Tuesday, the police said.

SHO City Kotwali Prem Prakash Pandey said that one Shahrukh Khan, a teenager and a resident of Qanoongopura (south) locality asked for a cigarette from one Nizamuddin, a shopkeeper in the same area on Monday night.

The SHO said that according to locals, Nizamuddin refused to give him a cigarette because he was a minor. This irked Shahrukh and hot words were exchanged between the two of them. However, locals intervened in the matter and it subsided. On Tuesday morning, Shahrukh, along with a group of people reached the house of Nizamuddin and started pelting it with stones. The groups also opened several rounds of fire.

On being informed, police teams of City Kotwali, Dehat Kotwali and dial 100 reached the spot. However, the miscreants had escaped before the police teams arrived.

Circle Officer (CO) City Arun Chandra said a case has been registered under section 147, 148, 149, 307, 352, 336, 427, 504 and 506 of the IPC and Criminal Law Amendment Act against 10 persons on the basis of Nizamuddin’s complaint. The CO said that teams have been constituted to arrest the culprits and that nobody would be allowed disrupt the peace in the area, and strict action would be taken against law breakers.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 08:22 IST