‘Proper diet, sleep can treat asymptomatic patients’

lucknow

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:07 IST

Majority of asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 virus need no treatment but balanced diet, rest and adequate sleep to recover, said Prof MLB Bhatt, vice chancellor, King George Medical University (KGMU), in a video message issued on Tuesday.

The KGMU has successfully treated and discharged 80% of the coronavirus patients admitted here till now.

“Till now, 27 of the total 34 patients have been treated and made virus-free,” said Prof Bhatt. Pointing towards the high number of asymptomatic patients, Prof Bhatt said that new recommendations for such patients say there is no need to test viral load.

“The number of asymptomatic patients is between 60 to 80 percent. Even in random sampling and testing also many asymptomatic patients are testing positive. Majority of these patients need no treatment but rest and a balanced diet,” he said while claiming that proper food along with traditional soups that boost immunity have worked well for patients admitted at KGMU.

He claimed the KGMU had all comprehensive treatment facility for Covid-19 patients.