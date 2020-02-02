Purvanchal Expressway likely to be ready by year-end

lucknow

Updated: Feb 02, 2020

Construction of the 340-kilometre Purvanchal Expressway is in full swing and the main carriage way of the expressway is likely to open by the end of 2020.

A meeting of Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) was held on Saturday to review the construction works.

Chief executive officer (CEO), UPEIDA, Awanish Awasthi directed the officers to dispose of all the disputes related with the acquisition of land on priority so that the project was completed on schedule. The quality of construction was maintained as well, he said.

As much as 35% physical work of the 340.824 km expressway has been completed. Till February 1, 98% of the clearing and grubbing work and 70% soil work had been also completed, he added. The construction of 430 structures had been completed and the pending work would be over soon, Awasthi said.

Purvanchal Expressway originates from Chandsarai village on Lucknow- Sultanpur highway. It will pass through Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and terminate at Haideria village in Ghazipur district.

The construction of the expressway has been divided into eight packages (parts) worth Rs 11,216 crore. The expressway will have six lanes that can be expanded into eight lanes in future.

UPEIDA has also decided to launch a mobile app to monitor the construction works. The mobile app will enable the common people to keep track of construction of the expressway that will pass through nine districts.

The construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway was also reviewed in the meeting. As much as 95% of the land acquisition and 2% of the soil work has been completed. The 296.07 km expressway will be opened in the year 2022.

The expressway originates in Bharatkoop located in Chitrakoot district. It will pass through Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Auraiya and terminate at Kudrail village on the Etawah- Bewar highway.