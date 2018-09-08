Reliving history could be rewarding, says actor Krishna Bharadwaj

Actor Krishna Bharadwaj, who is currently playing one of television’s most endearing characters, Tenali Rama, feels that reliving the iconic character of the poet who used his sharp wit and wisdom to solve complicated matters quickly, is enormously gratifying.

He along with his on screen wife Niya Sharma were in the city of nawabs to promote the show. He says that promotions, be it in the beginning or mid of the show, always help to boost the ratings.

Krishna, who has appeared in shows like Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Sukh By Chance, RK Laxman Ki Duniya, says that playing the lead in SAB TV’s show has made him a household name after initial days of struggle.

“I came to Mumbai in 2004 with an ambition to make it big but the city of dreams test you to the fullest. I too faced a lot of tough time but then I take pride in it as I then associated myself with theatre in Mumbai and did many plays. That was an enriching experience. Theatre connects you to the audience spontaneously and that’s how you learn the basics of acting.”

Talking about his character, he says, “To play an immortal character like Tenali is a dream. The generation to which we belong need some characters like him to come on screen, not because it is humorous and witty but it has a lot of philosophy. The way my character solves all the problems are something to look forward to. Though the character has already been on TV in early 90s I decided to interpret it in a way similar to that of Lord Krishna. I did a little research and manipulation to play the role and after 15 months of the show being on air, I am a content actor and performer at this point of time.”

Niya, who has replaced Priyamvada as the character of Sharda in the show, too feels attached to the show.

“I love the character and I’m elated to be part of it. I love the way this character not only emotes and talks for herself but is also the voice of her mother-in-law. Being a strong headed woman in that era is a commendable trait for any female. And this is all the more reason I’m enjoying the character.”

Speaking about his multi-tasking personality, Krishna says he has also written a show and assisted in a Gujarati film as well as a daily soap.

“I belong to academicians’ family. My father has been a Hindi scholar associated with Akashwani till date in Ranchi. So I too joined radio as a child artist. When I was just four I remember getting a cheque of ₹150 for participating in a play presentation. And it was then I wished to become an actor. It was during acting that I got an offer to co-write a show Na Bole Tum and a Gujarati film, so I tried my hand at writing too and it shaped out well. Later, I also had an opportunity to be an assistant director and I enjoyed that too. So now I know that somewhere down the line I want to write, direct and act all together and see how well I can juggle my craft.”

On a concluding a note, both the actors wish to sneak out a little time and go around the Nawabi city, especially to try its food and meet people.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:55 IST