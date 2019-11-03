e-paper
Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

SP tried to withdraw cases against terror convicts: BJP

lucknow Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government had attempted to withdraw cases against the then accused in the CRPF attack case of 2007 who have now been convicted and handed death penalty.

“Seven had been killed in the cowardly attack on the CRPF camp in Rampur in 2008 but instead of making attempts to ensure that the accused were speedily tried and handed exemplary punishment, the then SP government which came to power in 2012 tried to withdraw cases against those who were now handed death penalty,” BJP spokesman Chandramohan said.

The BJP spokesman demanded an apology from the SP leadership saying now that it had been established who were behind the attack on the CRPF camp, the SP owed it to the state “for having attempted to withdraw cases against those who are now convicts”.

The BJP claimed that the SP government had after coming to power in 2012 sought advice from the Rampur district administration on the feasibility of withdrawing case against the accused. The government hadn’t proceeded ahead after the advice of the district administration, the BJP leader claimed.

