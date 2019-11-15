Take even minor sports injuries seriously: Doc

e-paper
lucknow Updated: Nov 15, 2019 22:18 IST
Playing through pain often converted minor sports injuries into severe ones, said Dr Ashish Kumar, HoD sports injury. KGMU here on Friday. He said ignorance towards injuries, particularly in knee and shoulder, aggravated the problem.

“A slight hit from the side on the knees while playing football results in partial ligament (inside) injury and when not treated properly, it becomes severe injury and requires reconstructive surgery. This is the most common type of injury sportsperson are suffering these days,” he said.

The doctor said that when sportspersons were injured in grade one category (not so severe injury), they opted for temporary relief with painkillers or using some splint and started the game again. “Such measures do not cure the injury but make it worse and then the sportspersons come to us. In fact I get one or two such cases every week in my OPD,” he said.

“Another body joint that gets adverse impact of ignorance is shoulder. Dislocation of the shoulder is the most common injury that sportspersons get on the field. Often they take primary treatment which includes rest but incorrect calculation of the rest period often leads to a second dislocation injury,” he said.

“If adequate rest is not given, the dislocation occurs for the second time and then it is bound to be severe. Often when dislocation of the shoulder joint happens for the second time the sportsperson requires surgical procedure,” said Dr Ashish.

He said that in case of injury in any of the joints, sportspersons should take expert opinion on its nature and intensity. There was a rest period for each injury and that should be followed, if the injury is not severe. In case it was severe, it should be attended by a medical expert immediately, he said.

