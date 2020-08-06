Three women part of coronavirus vaccine trial

lucknow

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:49 IST

Three woman students in their early twenties have shown courage to take the corona vaccine trial in Gorakhpur.

“It was our decision to be a part of the trial which aims to save lives,” said the women participating in the human trial of the vaccine being done by the Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre in Gorakhpur. “I got to know about the trial and approached the hospital,” said one of them.

The women are 18, 22 and 24 years of age and are pursuing graduation and post graduation in Gorakhpur.

In all, 10 individuals have been given doses, including a farmer, PG students and an employee of a private organizations. “All the 10 volunteers are normal. They were examined under the routine check -up and were found fit and healthy,” said chief administrative officer of Rana Hospital, Venkatesh Chaturvedi.

Asked what inspired them to come forward for trial of the vaccine, the 24-year-old woman volunteer replied, “I myself felt that I should volunteer. I contacted the hospital and they said yes after my health check-up.”

All the three women are back to their normal lives and are in touch with the hospital. They will be screened again after a few days. Trial of the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech is being done at 12 places in the country and two Uttar Pradesh hospitals are also part of it. “A farmer from Gorakhpur is now part of the trial as a volunteer, while others are staff of different private offices and two PG students,” Chaturvedi said.

This is Rana Hospital’s third trial in a span of one year. Earlier, trials for typhoid and Japanese Encephalitis vaccines, with a sample size of 100 volunteers, were completed in January.