Thugs…and social media: actor’s take on how the film suffered

Zeeshan Ayyub’s role of ‘Sanischar’ in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ has received good reviews but the actor feels disheartened with the negative feedback the film is getting. The film made a record-breaking opening at the box-office but got a negative response from the audience.

“Honestly, you feel bad about it. No actor does a film expecting it to go wrong. Yes, there may be a few things that went wrong, but I am surprised at the kind of bad sentiments the film got since the release morning. Personally, I feel that it is not such a bad film and I can debate that,” said the actor on a visit to Lucknow.

“People who have watched the film are talking about it and trolling it only because others are saying so. The social media has become so powerful that it can make or mar anyone. Its power is unlimited. And, it has become a fashion to praise or criticise anything, just because everyone else is doing it,” he opined.

He gives an example. “In one of the WhatsApp groups, of which I am a part, a friend posted a meme of ‘Thugs…’, lambasting it. Next morning another friend who watched the film, wrote that he liked the film, that it had flaws but not bad as the friend wrote and tagged the earlier friend. The first one replied saying that he had not watched the film and had just forwarded what he received! It’s so weird! Others, who had posted negative comments, did not write in the group but sent a personal message explaining peer-pressure. In today’s times, no one wants to be ‘different’. Everybody wishes to be with the ‘with-it’ gang.”

Airing his views on the film, he said, “I signed the film much before Aamir (Khan) came on board, and I liked my role and concept. It was great working with him and Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan. I did receive appreciation for my work but I would have been happier if both my role and the film would have earned appreciation. We all act for the film and if it does not do well, then certainly we feel bad.”

Ayyub’s next film will hit screens next month. “I am looking forward to ‘Zero’ as it’s my second film with Shah Rukh Khan and has been written by Himanshu and directed by Anand L Rai. All of them are my favourites and its trailer has been received very well.”

A year back, Ayyub had said that he won’t do a ‘hero ka friend’ like ‘Raees’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Raanjhaana’. “I committed to ‘Zero’ during ‘Raanjhaana’ and ‘Thugs…’ three years back. Since then I have not signed a similar role film though I have been flooded with similar offers.”

After ‘Zero’, he will be seen in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. “I stepped in the film as a replacement for Sonu Sood and also the makers were facing some problems. I wrapped up the shoot in seven days and don’t know how the film has shaped up. Keeping controversies aside, I like Kangana (Ranaut) for her acting and her in-your-face nature,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at ‘Sala Sab Filmy Natak Hai’, on the concluding day of Lucknow Literature Festival, on Sunday, Ayyub said, “I like the web series’ trend and have been offered many. But, I have problem with excessive use of vulgar language and nudity that is being served as there is no sensor. Some of the content is very rich but personally, I feel vulgarity needs to be checked.”

Ayyub has been a returning entity to Lucknow and has shot films like ‘Arzi’ (yet to release) and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ in the city and ‘Raanjhaana’ in Varanasi. “In November 2016, I shot ‘Arzi’. Last year, I was here as part of the same festival with wife (Rasika Agashe). Next time, they want us to bring our play here so it’s great coming to the city again and again.”

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 15:52 IST