Two new 5-star hotels in Lucknow, floating resort in Kashi proposed

Half a dozen new five star hotels, two of them in Lucknow, a luxury resort and a floating hotel in Varanasi, a theme-based entertainment park in Ayodhya, a wellness center in Mathura and a spiritual city in Garhmukteshwar may all become a reality depending on how the deals between the government and the entrepreneurs pan out in the two-day investors’ summit beginning on February 21.

SOME OF THE PROJECTS Lucknow: Two five start hotels, an entertainment zone, a luxury club with five-star environment, a mall etc.

Varanasi: Kashika spiritual cum entertainment and film production tourism complex, a floating hotel, 100-room luxury resort, smart waterways etc

Agra: A five star hotel, an adventure/theme park and a world-class holistic hotel

Ayodhya: A theme-based entertainment park, two hotels and Ayodhya darshan water park

Gorakhpur/Kushinagar/Srawasti: A five-star hotel and an international convention centre

Noida/Greater Noida: A mini India tourism park, a solar park

Mathura : A wellness centre, a theme-based entertainment park

Garh Mukteshwar: A world spiritual city at -class spiritual city

Jhansi: A hotel cum entertainment centre

Shajahjhanpur: A resort with 70 rooms and restaurant etc.

The Uttar Pradesh’s tourism department will sign MoUs with around two dozen private companies for a total investment worth ₹11,500 crore with the hospitality and tourism sectors for opening new hotels, resorts etc at 31 different locations, a senior official of the department disclosed.

The private companies that have shown their willingness to invest include Essel Infra Projects Ltd, Bloom Inn Pvt Ltd, Lotus Trans Travel Pvt Ltd, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts Ltd, Sri Balaji Hospitality and Deep Awadh Hotels, among others.

“Private investment that is expected to follow after the MoUs may create more than 10,000 new jobs in the state,” he claimed.

As per the MoUs finalized by the tourism department, a Kulala Lumpur based company, the CIDB Holdings Sdn Bhd, alone has proposed to invest ₹5,000 crore in developing a world-class spiritual city at Garmukteshwar besides rejuvenating the Ganga.

Bloom Inn Pvt Ltd plans to invest ₹200 crore to set up a five-star hotel in Agra. Essel Infra Projects Ltd wants to invest Rs 1,000 crore on a theme-based entertainment park in Mathura/Ayodhya/Varanasi while Lotus Trans Travel Pvt Ltd has plans for a five-star hotel and international convention centre in Gorakhpur/Kushinagar/Srawasti investing Rs 135 crore.

In Varanasi, the Mahindra Holidays and Resorts Ltd wants to set up a 100-room luxury resort with an investment of Rs 300 crore while Sanu Builders Ltd is desirous of investing Rs 270 crore in creating a world class holistic resort hotel in Ayodhya/Agra/Varanasi. Surana Group has agreed to set up a mini India park and a solar park in Noida/Greater Noida and Bundelkhand, respectively.

In Varanasi, Sustainable Smart Solutions Pvt Ltd plans to develop a floating hotel and conventional cum-cultural centre agreeing to invest ₹1500 crore. The city may also see a Kashika spiritual cum entertainment and film production tourism complex and a smart waterways with the same company having proposed to invest ₹200 crore and 100 crore respectively.

ASLS Real Estate Developers Pvr Ltd has proposed an investment of Rs 150 crore in creating a one-stop destination for mall, cinema, and hotel in Lucknow while Deep Awadth Hotel has agreed to open a 5-star hotel on station road in the city. One more 5-star hotel is proposed to be set up by the Fidelis Prompters Pvt Ltd in the Amuasi Indistrial area in Lucknow with an estimated investment of Rs 300 crore.

Similarly, the Highrise Hospitality Pvt Ltd has proposed an investment of Rs 100 crore for setting up hotels at multiple locations in the state, under its brand name ‘Beetle Smartotels’ and JHV Constrictions and HLA Hotels Ltd have expressed their intention to set up hotels one each on Azamgarh-Varanasi road with an investment of Rs 81 crore and Rs 200 crore respectively.