UP govt to build database of migrant workers

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the revenue department to prepare a data base of migrant workers coming back to UP from various states. This database will be uploaded through software.

Giving this information, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officers of all the state government departments to prepare a work plan for generating 20 lakh jobs for employing migrants in various sectors. Work in this regard has started.

The revenue and labour departments will register the details of all the migrants, whether they are skilled or unskilled, he said.

Around 22.27 lakh labourers were given jobs in various schemes being run in 44,242 gram panchayats, he said, adding 17 lakh workers will be employed in 64,912 medium and small scale industries in the state. Besides, 11,000 labourers have been employed in 544 projects launched by the public works department and another 10,000 labourers have been employed in construction of expressways, he said.

MIGRANT INFLUX: SURVEILLANCE PANELS PUT ON ALERT

The state government has alerted the surveillance committees headed by gram pradhans in rural areas and ward councilors in urban areas about to the arrival of a large number of migrant workers from across the country to Uttar Pradesh.

Giving this information, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the gram pradhans and ward councillors were directed to maintain vigil on the migrant workers arriving at the quarantine centres in the respective gram panchayats. They will also have to keep watch on the migrants who have been sent to the villages for 21 days’ home quarantine.

They will have to ensure that migrant workers adhere to the state health department’s Covid protocol by remaining in home quarantine, not mixing with local people and going for regular screening. Their health report will be dispatched to the district magistrate and the chief medical officer’s office.

The surveillance committee will have to alert the district administration and the health department if the migrant workers reach their native place without screening or completing 14 days quarantine.

The officers said several migrant workers were returning from red zones. Hence, the surveillance committees have been directed to ensure that migrants do not go home directly from the railway station. They should first visit a shelter home and get screened, the officers said. Those cleared by the health team will go home for 21’ days home quarantine, while those infected or having symptoms will stay in quarantine facilities for 14 days, the officers said.

The village surveillance committee headed by the gram pradhan includes Asha (accredited social health activists), anganwadi workers, and volunteers of Yuvak Mangal Dal.

In urban areas, the ward councilor heads the surveillance committee. Asha workers, civil defence members and representatives of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) are its members.