UP: Stopped from cycling home, migrants wait for hours in buses

Migrant workers returning home via Lucknow had to wait for hours in buses to continue their journey further, as per the fresh exercise started by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The district administration on the direction of the state government continued its exercise to move migrants on buses from the state capital’s Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University.
The district administration on the direction of the state government continued its exercise to move migrants on buses from the state capital's Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
         

Migrant workers returning home via Lucknow had to wait for hours in buses to continue their journey further, as per the fresh exercise started by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The district administration on the direction of the state government continued its exercise to move migrants on buses from the state capital’s Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University.

Migrants entering the district borders on bicycles and on foot were stopped at various places and moved to the temporary transit centre at the rehab university.

Due to lack of coordination among officials, the migrant workers claimed they were forced to wait for long.

At a toll booth on Lucknow Agra Expressway, a group of migrant workers travelling on cycles were made to wait for over five hours before being shifted to the rehab University.

“We were made to wait inside the bus parked in open. It became too hot inside the bus but we were asked to remain inside,” said Bhole Ram Verma, a migrant worker returning from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan to Basti in eastern UP.

Migrants faced similar problems on Faizabad, Kanpur and Sulatanpur road.

Officials said delay in moving migrant workers to their destinations was because buses wait to fill up migrants travelling on the same route.

“We are trying to move migrants from Faizabad road as soon as possible. The system will be further streamlined in coming days,” additional district magistrate (Trans Gomti) Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said.

“For their safety at various entry points in the state capital we are stopping migrants who are arriving on foot or seen travelling by bicycles or trucks,” he said.

Officials claimed nearly 20 buses were deployed to move 1200 migrants from Faizabad road to rehab university.

