e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh: Work continues on war footing to complete Kashi Vishwanath corridor project by August 2021

Uttar Pradesh: Work continues on war footing to complete Kashi Vishwanath corridor project by August 2021

Nine of the 24 buildings to come up as part of the project have started taking shape with over 2,500 workers engaged in the construction

lucknow Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 09:54 IST
Sudhir Kumar
Sudhir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction.
The main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction.(HT Photo)
         

Construction work to complete the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath (KV) corridor project by August next year is in progress on a war footing, authorities said.

Nine of the 24 buildings to come up as part of the project have started taking shape with over 2,500 workers engaged in the construction.

The project is aimed at the expansion and beautification of the Kashi Vishwanath temple which will ensure visibility of the temple directly from the ghat. It is being developed on an area of 5 lakh sq ft.

“The main complex of the temple, Mumuksh Bhavan, food court, Yatri Suvidha Kendra-1 and 2, main platform, virtual museum, city gallery and security chamber are among the buildings taking shape,” said a senior official of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board (SKVSADB).

Also Read: 1,000 devotees to be allowed at Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala during pilgrim season

The officer added that these buildings were likely to be ready by the first week of February. Work on other 15 buildings was also continuing simultaneously, he said.

Chief executive officer, SKSADB, Sunil Verma said, “We will ensure that the project is ready by August 2021.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the project worth over Rs 1,000 crore on March 8, 2019. The Uttar Pradesh government had formed the SKSADB to ensure the completion of the project.

State public works department (PWD) is the executing agency of the project, also known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Executive engineer, PWD, Sanjay Gore said red sandstone from Chunar was being used in the buildings. Baleshwar stones will also be used on the surface and walls.

Makrana marble and Kota granite will also be used. Mandana stones, which look like the red sandstone of Chunar, will be used to build stairs at the ghat.

The corridor will be equipped with several facilities for devotees. There is plan to install a big screen TV on the ghats for live streaming from the Kashi Vishwanath temple so that the devotees may have ‘darshan’ of the deity soon after taking a holy dip in the Ganga.

As many as 290 buildings were acquired and demolished to create space for the project.

tags
top news
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
China tries to negotiate sweet deal to step back in Ladakh. India won’t bite
Covid-19 vaccine update: Brazil expects vaccine by June 2021
Covid-19 vaccine update: Brazil expects vaccine by June 2021
Bihar Assembly Elecion 2020: Nitish Kumar, Rajnath Singh to hold rallies in Khagaria, Bhagalpur
Bihar Assembly Elecion 2020: Nitish Kumar, Rajnath Singh to hold rallies in Khagaria, Bhagalpur
India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, lower than Thursday
India registers 48,648 new Covid-19 cases, lower than Thursday
PM Narendra Modi to visit Statue of Unity as part of Gujarat tour
PM Narendra Modi to visit Statue of Unity as part of Gujarat tour
Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; likely to improve from Saturday
Delhi AQI remains in very poor category; likely to improve from Saturday
Fewer international flyers between Oct-Mar than projections of 10-15 mn: CAPA
Fewer international flyers between Oct-Mar than projections of 10-15 mn: CAPA
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
India urges Saudi Arabia to take ‘corrective steps’ over depiction of J&K in bank note
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In