Amid coronvirus outbreak, these workers are vulnerable but indefatigable

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 20:38 IST

Not everybody has the option of working from home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For instance, health workers, police personnel, train ticket examiners (TTEs), bus conductors, coolies, petrol filling station staff have been discharging their duties with courage and confidence despite the virus threat.

DOCTORS

Health department staff, especially the ones handling suspected coronavirus patients, top the list of those exposed to the risk of infection. This is borne out by the fact that a junior doctor at the King George’’s Medical University (KGMU) tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. This doctor was part of the medical team that has been treating Covid-19 patients at the medical university .

Dr Narayan Prasad of the nephrology department at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, says, “Indeed, doctors are most vulnerable to the disease. But the situation can be avoided if they follow certain protocols to save themselves from the coronavirus. Use of masks and washing hands before watching every patient is essential. I am sure if these basic things are done, one can save himself from infection.”

POLICE PERSONNEL

The situation is no different for police personnel. The police department has issued a clear advisory to its personnel and provided adequate amount of sanitiser at the police stations. Nevertheless, some risks are unavoidable, the personnel say. Sanjay Verma, a constable deputed at the front desk of the Hazratganj police station, says the option of social distancing is not meant for those on the frontline. On an average, the 32-year-old policeman says he has to deal with over 150 people who visit the police station and direct them to the respective offices.

“Majority of the people who visit the police station don’t have any idea about the setup of a police station. They are also not familiar with the procedure to lodge a complaint. It is my duty to advise them and inform them about it,” Verma says.

Although he wears a mask and uses sanitiser, he says these steps are not foolproof.

“But I am trying my best to do my duty and help others in times of need,” he adds.

Sujeet Pandey, commissioner of police, Lucknow, says, “Officials have been advised to take precautionary measures to avoid infection. We have ensured availability of soap and sanitiser at police stations and police lines. Officers have been asked to make constables aware of the infection.”

TTEs, BUS CONDUCTORS

Travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) of the railways are no less vulnerable to the disease. Although the railways have provided them with masks, sanitiser and a set of instructions to maintain at least one metre distance from the train passengers, there are many things which a TTE cannot avoid doing. A TTE associated with North Eastern Railway says, “Indeed it’s a tough time but we can’t sit back home. Although we have been given masks, God knows if these are the same ones that can prevent the virus infection.”

Another TTE says it is not always possible to wear a mask as they have to consume food and drink water too.

“We really don’t know whether we are safe or not. God is with us, I am sure nothing will happen to us. Also we wash our hands regularly and use sanitiser quite often,” the TTE further says.

Some say there are times when their family members don’t want them to go on duty, but they can’t shirk their responsibilities. “If we sit back home, then who will check tickets,” a TTE says.

On an average, a TTE interacts with more than 2000 people a day. Similarly, bus conductors too are vulnerable to infection as they have to interact with over 800 passengers a day.

COOLIES

Coolies (railway porters) too are vulnerable to the coronavirus infection. “Yes, we have heard about the virus but it’s our job. Ours is not a sophisticated job like others. Willingly or unwillingly, we have to touch and lift the baggage and other belongings of the passenger, which is our livelihood. We really don’t know if the passenger is Covid 19 positive or not,” a coolie at the Charbagh railway station says.

When asked about safety measures, they say, “It’s not feasible to carry sanitiser or hand wash along. We even can’t a maintain distance from the train passengers. I really don’t know if we are safe or not. What I know is that if it is destined, no one can save a person from infection.”

Railway officials, however, say they have instructed the coolies to maintain a distance from passengers and have also placed sanitiser at various locations at the station. But due to lack of awareness, not many coolies are adopting the safety measures.

PETROL FILLING STATION EMPLOYEES

“We daily hear about the dos and don’ts’ on television, radio, cell phones and through WhatsApp messages. But all the advice and precautions meant to keep the infection at bay are useless for us,” says an employee with Major Amiya Tripathi filling station at Kathauta Chauraha, Gomti Nagar. The employee further says the basic advice of maintaining a metre’s distance from the customers is not possible in their job.

“How can we maintain a distance when we have to fill petrol. The main concern is the two wheelers as one cannot fill petrol from far-off. One has to stand near the two- wheeler petrol tank,” the employee says. Although the filling stations have been distributing masks to employees, they say they don’t know if basic masks are effective or not.