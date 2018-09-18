Why govt bungalows provided to parties in Lucknow, asks HC

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday asked the petitioner as to why government bungalows were provided to political parties in Lucknow.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition by ML Yadav, a local lawyer, challenging the merger of huge government bungalows with offices of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the state capital. The court provided time to the petitioner to complete his pleadings in this regard and listed the case on September 20.

A local lawyer ML Yadav, who filed the PIL, has sought directions from the court to quash the government orders passed from 2001 to 2008 for merger of the bungalows with the offices of these political parties.

The petitioner also sought directions to get the merged bungalows vacated and bring them back to their original shape. Seeking a detailed inquiry by an independent agency into the issue, the petitioner also urged the court to recover damages from the political parties.

The petitioner alleged the political parties had merged the bungalows against the larger public interest and the action was illegal and arbitrary.

In fact, the bungalows originally allotted to them were expanded by merging them with adjacent bungalows in gross misuse of estate property, he added.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 12:52 IST