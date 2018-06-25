4 almond and walnut recipes that will help you stay healthy

Almonds and walnuts are good for heath, and can help in maintaining sugar levels and lowering risk of heart failure. They also make for excellent snack options. Celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani suggests some recipes that use almonds, and celebrity chef Sabyasachi Gorai suggests walnut recipes:

Masala almonds can be a good snack option. (Shutterstock)

* Makhnee Masala Almonds

Serves 3

Ingredients:

60g almonds

Salt to taste

5ml olive oil

1 ½ tsp Makhnee gravy masala (dry)

Method:

Toss the almonds with spices and olive oil, and sea salt. Toast it in a pan or for 7 minutes in a moderate heat oven.

* Rasam Spiked Almonds

Ingredients:

60g Almonds

1tsp sea salt

5ml olive oil

1tbsp coriander seeds

2 dry red chilies

1 tbsp Toor (arhar) dal

1tbsp Bengal gram(channa dal)

1tbsp black peppercorns

1 tbsp cumin seeds (jeera)

Method:

Toast the almonds with sea salt and olive oil. Set aside. In the same pan, dry roast the red chilli, channa dal and toor dal on a medium flame until the dals are golden in colour. Transfer to a plate to cool. Roast the coriander seeds and pepper until fragrant. Add the jeera at the end, and roast it till it starts popping. Let the ingredients cool. Powder them in a mixer and it to the almonds. Store it in an airtight container.

Walnuts and mangoes make for a good combination. (Shutterstock)

* Tropical mango, walnut and turmeric smoothie bowl

Ingredients:

Flesh from half a mango (reserving a few slices to garnish)

1 small piece of fresh turmeric

Half a banana

200 ml coconut milk

Squeeze of lime juice (plus a little zest to garnish)

8 walnut halves

A handful of raspberries and blueberries

1 passion fruit

1 tbsp of coconut flakes



Method: Place the mango, turmeric, banana and coconut milk into a blender and blitz until smooth. Add lime juice to taste and blend until combined. Pour the smoothie into a bowl and garnish with the reserved mango, berries, walnuts, passion fruit, lime zest and coconut flakes.

* Walnut Mango Bowl

Ingredients:

300 g of the flesh of a mango

800 g of natural, sugar-free yogurt

40 ml of milk

4 ice cubes

1/4 teaspoon of cardamom

60g walnuts



Method: Grind the mango with half of the walnuts, yogurt, milk, ice cubes and ground cardamom. If the mixture is too thick, add water or milk until the desired consistency is achieved. Pour mango lassi into four bowls and decorate with the rest of the walnuts — some of them grated, grated cocoa, sheets of mango and ground cardamom.

