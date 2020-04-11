e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Coronavirus outbreak: 5 indoor games you can play during the lockdown

Coronavirus outbreak: 5 indoor games you can play during the lockdown

One way of passing time during the lockdown is to revisit the games we used to play as children in school. We’ve selected a number of indoor games which you can play with those you are spending time with in the house, not only do they help pass the time, but are great fun!

more-lifestyle Updated: Apr 11, 2020 12:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
It time to revisit your school days.
It time to revisit your school days.(Unsplash)
         

The 21 day lockdown has got all of us getting used to and adopting new schedules as far as our daily routines are concerned. Sleep patterns have changed, meals in some cases have become more frequent while in the case of others have reduced. One thing which remains constant is how do we spend our time each and every day to avoid boredom from creeping in.

One way of doing so is to revisit the games we used to play as children in school. We’ve selected a number of indoor games which you can play with those you are spending time with in the house, not only do they help pass the time, but are great fun!

Lava

A fun game which was played almost everytime when we would visit our friends houses, Lava. Participants are not supposed to stay on the floor while the game is in progress, and station themselves on the bed, soda, chairs. The trick is that they cannot stay in one position for too long, and if caught on the floor while changing their position, are out of the game.

Dumb charades

Probably the most popular indoor game of all time, it helps if you are a good actor or are a movie buff. Two teams are formed, and the turn by turn they enact names of movies which are to be guessed by the other team.

Musical chairs

Physical activity and music- two essential items to survive this lockdown are part of this game. A favourite during birthday parties, participants walk around a bunch of chairs that have been placed while the music plays, and as soon as it stops are supposed to sit down. The one who cannot find a place when the music stops, is out.

Stone paper scissors

We’ve all played this hand gesture game to kill time while growing up- but just so that you remember the basics- paper is stronger than the stone, stone can break the scissor and scissor can cut the paper.

Hide and seek

One of the most thrilling games we enjoyed as kids, its time to relive those memories! Hide in the bathroom, behind the sofa or behind other people, the choice is yours!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
LIVE: PM holds meeting with CMs amid concerns on lockdown extension
LIVE: PM holds meeting with CMs amid concerns on lockdown extension
‘Ask PM Modi to remonetise the poor’: Chidambaram urges chief ministers
‘Ask PM Modi to remonetise the poor’: Chidambaram urges chief ministers
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Actor Hilary Heath dies of complications from coronavirus
Fight Covid-19: Porsche employees get bumper bonus, encouraged to donate it all
Fight Covid-19: Porsche employees get bumper bonus, encouraged to donate it all
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle