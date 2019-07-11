Daily Horoscope Alert: Forecast for July 11

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

Here’s all you need to know about your horoscope for the day:

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

You may seriously consider joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Don’t try to overreach on the work front as it may prove counterproductive. Some tasks on the home front may require immediate attention. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Becoming a house owner may be on your mind and you will work towards acquiring it. You can be instrumental in planning something exciting on the social front.

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Coming back in shape will become easier through your strong resolve. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. You will need to be watchful of those in the habit of throwing spanner in your works on the professional front.

A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. Timely action is likely to make you the proud owner of a property you have invested your money in. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: Lover not keeping his or her promise may get you upset, but this will happen for a valid reason.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Keeping home expenses to a minimum may prove to be an uphill task. You are out to achieve something big in your professional sphere today. You can be pulled in two directions on the home front by two family members and fall foul of both! Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. Don’t go in for a property without verifying the details, as you can be hoodwinked by unscrupulous persons. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of meeting someone with whom you click instantly on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

Skipping exercise routine may make it difficult for you to achieve the figure and physique you desire. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Risk on road is to be guarded against. A property may be acquired by some. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: Paucity of time may not allow you to spend much time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. An irritating habit of spouse or a family member can get on your nerves. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today. You may be found wanting in a specific subject on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy. You can get into two minds regarding an investment, as better options appear on the horizon. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. A family member may become too demanding require disciplining, but do so with a soft hand. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today. Success is foretold in whatever you set out to achieve today.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept on the back-burner today, due to your commitment on other fronts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. Some obstacles can keep you from achieving much on the professional front today. You may be organizing a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. From an overachiever, you can very well become an underachiever, if you don’t watch your step on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Don’t fall for anyone with a silver tongue who may try to smooth talk you into investing in a dubious scheme. Your blunt ways may earn senior’s wrath, if you are not careful at work. You may be organizing a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. Those who love adventure may find an excellent opportunity awaiting them in the form of an adventurous trip. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed. Doing up your home for something important is possible.

Love Focus: You will need to smooth some kinks appearing on the romantic front to lead a happy love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Financially, things begin to look favorable, but it will be some time before you achieve total stability. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter by your efficiency. Family and friends may prevail upon you to spend time with them today. Reservation can become a problem for those setting out on a journey, but things are likely to brighten up. Property dispute can give some sleepless nights. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone’s unusual interest in you on the romantic front will give you a sense of being wanted.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Off White

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Financial front displays signs of stabilizing. Feeling a bit reluctant in completing an assigned job due to some tempting distractions is possible for some. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. Reservation can become a problem for those setting out on a journey, but things are likely to brighten up. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well-wishers.

Love Focus: Getting closer to a co-worker of the opposite gender is possible and this may even turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! You are likely to up your earning and strengthen your financial front. Someone may be keeping a track of your performance at work, so don’t get caught on the wrong foot. Spending more time on the home front is likely to have a favorable effect on your familial ties. Set out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Higher studies may beckon some freshly out of college.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. A family event can keep you totally engrossed today. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house. You will feel nice as guests throng your place today.

Love Focus: Romance front requires more than the usual concern.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

BIRTHDAY

STEPHEN LANG: An American actor, popular for films such as Avatar, Gettysburg and Public Enemies, turns 67 today.

TRIVIA

Juhi Chawla was the original choice for Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar (1992), but she didn’t have dates to allot.

