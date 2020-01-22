Don’t Meghan Markle me: The internet’s brand new slang

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:17 IST

If you have read the news or even if your skim headlines, you would know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to turn away from the royal life by leaving their roles as senior members of the British royal family. They have also announced they will no longer use money from the Crown, will retire their His and Her Highness royal titles, and move to Canada. It has been a wind whirl of events in the royal family and the internet cannot cope. Doing what the internet does best, Twitter and Instagram have turned to memes, phrases, and jokes about the royal problem and they are going viral.

The Duchess of Sussex’s name itself is a meme, where some definitions are pretty empowering, others are downright rude. One definition blowing up on Instagram include: “Meghan Markle, a verb, past tense-Meghan Markled, to value yourself and your mental health enough to up and leave a room/situation/environment in which your authentic self is not welcomed or wanted”. Another on Urban Dictionary, it claims the term Meghan Markle is a verb for “ghosting or disposing people once you have no use or benefit from them anymore without any regard to genuine human relationships”.

Netizens are calling this term their current favourite. ( Instgram/ evecornwell )

Another term coined by the newspaper The Sun was, ‘Megxit’, it is a clever play on Brexit, Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union. Megxit was initially used to mock the Duchess when she married Prince Harry in 2018 to get Meghan to leave the royal family. Many online trolls, mostly men, are defining her name as “social climbing narcissistic duchess”, targeting her with racist and sexist hate. Some people on the other hand, are using Meghan Markle to describe putting yourself and your happiness above all things.

The internet comes up with hilarious and creative content. Which definition do you prefer?



