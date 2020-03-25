Fix routine, stay connected: How to cope with a lockdown emotionally

more-lifestyle

Living in lockdown can expose you to stress, anxiety and boredom, especially when the lockdown period is as long as a few weeks, shows research on the psychological impact of pandemics. While the disruption of routine exposes most people to anxiety, among the most vulnerable are frontline health workers who work through the lockdown and can develop depression, anxiety, hostility and somatisation symptoms (physical symptoms associated with mental distress).

How can people cope emotionally with a lockdown? The key is to understand why there is a lockdown, said psychiatrists. “We have to understand that this is a temporary condition. It is not a lifelong condition. People who contract the infection will also be unwell for a few weeks. It will not leave a permanent scar. For about 2 out of 100, this may be fatal. But even those 2% should not succumb. We are at home as a duty for our community. You have to imagine that you are infected and you need to rest at home, you cannot mingle with others because you don’t want to pass on the infection to them,” said Dr BN Gangadhar, director of Bengaluru’s National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

“You have got medical leave from work and you can still enjoy the leave because you do not have any symptoms. So don’t cut down on any indoor activity. Continue with your yoga, workout, prayers, play with children, spend time with family members, play carrom or scrabble or other indoor games. You have to take it in a positive spirit,” he added.

One of the best ways to prevent mental health impacts of social distancing is to maintain a routine and remain virtually and emotionally connected despite the physical distance among friends or family. “There are two aspects to this anxiety. One is that everyone is anxious because there is a pandemic and you and I could contract the infection. The other anxiety is because of the lockdown, which is a sudden change from our basic style of living. We have to re-adapt our lifestyle. It will take time to sink in,” said Dr Samir Parikh, director of mental health and behavioural sciences at Fortis Hospitals.

“This anxiety can be channelised into a pathological condition by hoarding things, getting preoccupied with worries, getting irritated. Instead it can also be channelised to something positive—to understand that we are collectively experiencing the pandemic. You cannot win against a pandemic with individualism. You are isolating for a reason. So please keep in touch on video and audio calls, share positive messages on social media, if necessary, wear your work clothes when you are working from home, continue yoga, meditation. Its not a very long period,” he added.

A video of a boy who appeared to be a teenager working as a migrant labourer in Delhi in which he is seen wailing and pleading that he be sent home was shared widely on social media. He is seen waiting at a bus station but no transport is available because of the lockdown.

“There can be deep insecurity and fear among people about financial loss or losing livelihood. The only option is to reassure and effectively communicate by governments that they are safe. Help and intervention groups have to reach out to reassure them. The deep insecurity is also visible in some people who are hoarding things. This is unprecedented but proper communication channels need to be established now,” said Anand Prakash, professor of psychology and dean of International Relations at Delhi University.

John Sharp, faculty at Harvard Medical School has written on the Harvard Medical School website that social distancing should be utilised for practising more kindness. Showing gratitude toward others is a great way to feel closer, rather than feel farther apart.

The common psychological impacts of being in quarantine, according to a review of studies published in The Lancet journal on March 14, include post-traumatic stress, confusion and anger. Stressors included longer quarantine duration, fears of contracting SARS-CoV-2 infection, boredom, inadequate supplies and information and financial loss.

According to “Mental Health and Behavioral Guidelines for Response to a Pandemic Flu Outbreak” by the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress (CSTS), Uniformed Services University’s Department of Psychiatry in Maryland states that the data from the SARS outbreaks indicated that “upwards of 40% of the community population experienced increased stress in family and work settings during the outbreak; 16% showed signs of traumatic stress levels; and high percentages of the population felt helpless, apprehensive, and horrified by the outbreak.” Studies of the nurses who treated SARS patients indicated high levels of stress and about 11% rates of traumatic stress reactions, including depression, anxiety and hostility.

What to expect during lockdown or isolation

• Common sources of stress include a drop in meaningful activities, sensory stimuli and social engagement

• Financial strain from being unable to work

• You may feel anxious or worried about yourself or your family members contracting COVID-19 or spreading it to others.

• Feelings of sadness or low mood because of being restricted to home.

• May also experience anger or resentment toward those who have issued quarantine or isolation

• Older adults, people with pre-existing mental health conditions and healthcare workers helping with the response are most vulnerable to mental health impacts

How to cope?

• Limit news consumption to reliable sources

• Maintaining a daily routine can help both adults and children preserve a sense of order and purpose

• Remain virtually connected

• Get enough sleep, eat well and exercise

• Be realistic in your assessment of actual concern

Source: American Psychological Association

Key messages for those in quarantine:

• Information is key; people who are quarantined need to understand the situation

• Effective and rapid communication is essential

• Supplies (both general and medical) need to be provided

• The quarantine period should be short and the duration should not be changed unless in extreme circumstances

• Most of the adverse effects come from the imposition of a restriction of liberty; voluntary quarantine is associated with less distress and fewer long-term complications

• Public health officials should emphasise the altruistic choice of self-isolating

Source: The Lancet