Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 3 sweet dish recipes that you have to try

During Ganeshotsav, devotees throng pandals across Mumbai and other cities, and feast on sweets such as modak, which is considered Ganesha’s favourite. To mark the end of the festival, the idols are immersed in water (visarjan) to the chants of Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya (come back soon next year).

We tell you three sweet dishes which are a must try during this festive season, and make sure you share it with family and friends!

Fried modak

Modak is an Indian sweet dumpling and Ganesh Chaturti celebrations are incomplete without modak. However, give it a twist and instead of the traditional modak this time you should make a fried modak.

Ingredients Of fried modak

For making the outer cover:

2 cup rice flour

1 cup water

4 tbsp ghee

Pinch of salt

For the stuffing:

2 cup shredded coconut

2 cup jaggery

4 tbsp poppy seeds

Cardamom powder

Roasted cashewnuts and raisins

Method

For making the outer cover:

1. Mix the rice flour and salt in a bowl.

2. Now add water and knead it well.

3. Add ghee and knead again.

4. Keep this aside for 15 mins.

For the stuffing:

1. Roast the poppy seeds in a pan.

2. Add the shredded coconut and jaggery once they have been roasted.

3. Now add the cardamom powder and cashew nuts.

To make modak:

1. Start by taking small balls of the dough and roll them into small puris.

2. Spread a spoonful of the stuffing over the puri.

3. Fold the edges and get them together in the center. Seal them properly.

4. Heat oil and deep fry the modaks. Be careful that the oil isn’t too hot otherwise the modaks could get burnt.

5. Stir them regularly so and make sure they’re cooked from all sides.

6. Store these in a air tight container.

7. Serve hot.

Rava laddoo

Rava Laddoo is a North Indian dessert which is prepared with coconut, semolina, ghee, sugar and nutmeg powder.

Ingredients of rava ladoo

200 gram rava

200 gram sugar, powdered

100 gram ghee

1 tsp cardamom powder

100 gram ghee

1 tbsp dried fruits, chopped

Silver leaf

Method

1. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and roast rava until it become golden in colour.

2. Crush the mixture and add sugar, cardamom powder, dried fruits and melted ghee.

3. Now make small balls out of the rava mixture.

4. Add chopped nuts and put a silver leaf on top.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a traditional Maharashtrian recipe which just might become your go to desserts for family get-togethers.

Ingredients of Puran Poli

For mixture:

1 cup chana dal (washed)

3 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 tsp cardamom powder

Grated nutmeg

For making dough:

2 cups maida

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp ghee

1 cup water

Method

Preparing dal mixture:

1. Put chana dal in a pressure cooker, add water to it and and pressure cook it for a minute.

2. Drain the water and mash. Pour the mashed dal and add sugar in the pressure cooker. Mix completely and cook.

3. Add cardamom powder with grated nutmeg to it and mix completely.

4. Continue stirring till it gets dry.

5. Let this mixture cool completely.

Preparing the dough:

1. Take maida in a bowl and add salt and ghee. Mix thoroughly.

2. Add enough water and make semi-soft dough.

3. Wrap the bowl with a plastic sheet and leave it like this for 30 minutes.

Preparation:

1. Make flat balls out of the dough like you do for chapattis.

2. Dust this using maida flour and use a roller to get it into a round shape.

3. Put the stuffing in it and then cover the edges. Roll this out again in a round shape.

4. Heat the tawa and cook the puran poli on both sides with adequate amount of ghee.

5. Serve hot.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 09:10 IST