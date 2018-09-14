Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: 3 recipes which you have to try out this festive season

Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival celebrating Lord Ganesha leaving his home on Mount Kailasha to visit our houses and give us his blessings. His entry into our homes is in the month of Bhadra, in accordance with the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar.

The festival concludes on the 10th day of his visit, when he returns to his parents - Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva - on Mount Kailasha. Ganesh Chaturthi is observed by keeping Lord Ganesha’s idol in our homes for the 10 day period, after which it is immersed in the sea.

Ganesh Chaturthi has some unique delicacies associated with it, which are served to Lord Ganesha and then given to the people as prasad. Devotees prepare all kinds of food items and sweets during the 10 day festival. We tell you three such recipes which you should definitely try during the festival.

1. Modak

Modak is a very popular dessert in Maharashtra which is especially had during Ganesh Chaturthi. Ofcourse, due to their popularity, they are also made in other parts of the country. Ingredients Of modak:

For the filling:

1 cup coconut (grated)

1 cup jaggery

A pinch of nutmeg

A pinch of saffron

For the shell:

1 cup water

2 tsp ghee

1 cup rice flour

How to make it

Prepare the filling:

1. Add the grated coconut and jiggery to a pan after heating the pan.

2. Keep stirring for around five minutes. After that add the nutmeg and saffron and mix well.

3. Keep cooking for another five minutes and keep on the side.

Preparing the modak:

1. Boil water with ghee in a deep dish. Add salt and flour and mix well.

2. Now cover the dish and cook till its half done.

3. Put some ghee on the base of a steel bowl knead it well while the dough is still hot.

4. Take some dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten the edges and shape them into the pattern of a flower.

5. Put a one spoon of the filling onto the dough and seal it.

6. Place the dumplings in a muslin cloth and steam them for 15 minutes.

7. Serve.

2. Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is an easily made snack which doesn’t require too many ingredients and is made mostly during festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali.

Ingredients

1 cup jowar flour

¼ cup besan

¼ cup wheat flour

¼ cup bajra

¼ cup rice flour

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

2 green chilli finely chopped

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp ajwain

2 tsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp coriander finely chopped

1 onion finely chopped

½ tsp salt

1 cup water to knead

Oil for roasting

Method:

1.In a mixing bowl take 1 cup jowar flour, ¼ cup besan, ¼ cup wheat flour, ¼ cup bajra and ¼ cup rice flour.

2.Add 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 2 green chilli, ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp coriander powder, ½ tsp cumin powder, ¼ tsp ajwain, 2 tsp sesame seeds, 2 tbsp coriander, 1 onion and ½ tsp salt.

3.Mix all these items well.

4.After mixing, add ½-1 cup water knead a dough.

5.Roll a small ball of dough and start patting over oiled butter paper.

6.Put the sheet upside down over the hot grill.

7.Slowly peel off the butter paper.

8.Put a little oil over the thalipeeth.

9.Serve the thalippeth with some curd and butter.

3. Shrikhand

Shrikhand is a traditional dessert which is popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Also referred to as ‘Matho’ it is a favourite amongst both kids and adults.

Ingredients of shrikhand

1 1/2 cups dahi

1/4 cup sugar, powdered

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Method:

1. Put the dahi in a strainer which has been lined with a thin cloth, and let the extra water drain out. This normally takes about 45 min-1 hour.

2. Transfer the strained dahi into a bowl and add the sugar and half the cardamom. Mix both of these.

3. Put this in a serving bowl and garnish with the remaining cardamom powder.

4. Leave it in the fridge to set, and serve after at least 2 hours of keeping in the refrigerator.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 13:50 IST