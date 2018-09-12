Ganesh Chaturthi 2018, helpful guide to mindful festival eating without worrying about calories

Indian festivals centre around food and desserts; there’s no way to escape those soft and tasty modaks or the puran polis. With the onset of Ganesh Chaturthi, we will welcome a string of festivals: Navratri, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Diwali, right till the year end. So, how does one navigate a healthy diet when the whole world is feasting?

These helpful tips will take care of those unnecessary binges that festivals bring with them.

“If you’re heading out to visit pandals during Ganpati, grab a fruit or oats porridge before heading out. You can carry nuts and fruits so that you don’t make made decisions around tasty food,” says nutritionist Janvi Chitalia.

Plan your cheat meals. It is tough to stay away from tasty, festival specialities as these are made only once a year, so it’s ok to indulge a bit. But being mindful will help you keep your calorie count low and yet have fun. “Decide exactly what you plan to eat, limit yourself to one or two cheat dishes and portion control,” adds Chitalia.

Drink lots of water. Keep drinking at least two glasses of water every few hours. You can even opt for masala chaas or lime water over aerated drinks at your friends’ or relatives’ homes.

Ask for small servings. “Small portions are the key. Considering the food may not be the healthiest option, you should eat less of it,” she adds.

Once you’re back from pandal and family visits, have a lime shot. It will help cleanse your system and clean up the intestinal walls.

“Have a light dinner. Opt for soup and try to have a balanced meal. So if you have had a heavy lunch, have a light dinner,” says Chitalia.

Plan a Detox for the next day. “It is a great idea to get a detox into your routine. On detox day opt for fruits, smoothies, teas, soups, salads,” she adds.

Don’t skip a workout. It is quite possible that when you don’t workout, your body tends to forget the kind of hard work you put into being fit. “Getting a work out in will also burn off those excess calories,” says Chitalia. Lastly, ask yourself if you’ve earned this cheat meal, if not get jogging, walking, running.

