Happy Bakrid 2020: Eid al-Adha Mubarak Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images to share with family and friends

Happy Bakrid 2020: Eid al-Adha Mubarak Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images to share with family and friends

Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’. Since India celebrates a day after Saudi Arabia, except certain states, this year Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 1. Here are some wishes to share with your loved ones.

Bakra Eid Mubarak.
Bakra Eid Mubarak.(HT Graphic)
         

Bakra Eid, Bakrid and Eid al-Adha are all names for the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’, and are also known as Eid al-Azha, Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami. After Eid ul-Fitr (or Ramadan Eid), which takes place at the end of the holy month of Ramadan - where Muslims spend the whole month praying and fasting, Eid al-Adha is the second major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims around the world. It is the second of the two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide. Eid al-Adha is observed in Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar. On the tenth day of this month, Muslims around the world offer prayers, attend sermons, feast on delicious food, give charity to the poor and share their resources, food and celebrations with their relatives, neighbours and friends.

Since India celebrates a day after Saudi Arabia, except certain states, this year Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 1, a day after Saudi. However, Kerala, like Saudi, will celebrate on July 31. Given all the restrictions and safety measures on account of the coronavirus pandemic, Bakrid will only be celebrated with one’s direct family that one lives with, however, you can always wish your near and dear ones from a distance and not breach any safety measures. Here are some wishes, images and greetings for you to share with your loved ones this Eid.

Hindustantimes

No shadows to depress you, Only joys to surround you, God himself to bless you, these are my wishes for you, Today, tomorrow, and every day. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Hope, love and laugher, warmth, wishes, joy and a bouquet of Eid wishes, become a part of your Eid and Your Life. Bakra Eid Mubarak!

On this occasion, may Allah flood your life with happiness, your heart with love, your soul with spirituality and your mind with wisdom. Wishing u a very Happy Bakra Eid Mubarak

Hindustantimes

Let’s learn the basic essence of sacrifice and celebrate this Eid by sacrificing our egos! This Eid, may Allah bless you with good health and happiness. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

I wish that Allah showers his divine blessing and fulfils all your dreams on Eid al-Adha as always. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah shower countless blessings upon you and your family. Keep us in your prayers, like you are in ours. Eid Mubarak!

Hindustantimes

Today I pray that happiness stays at your door, may it knock early and stay late. And leave the gift of Allah’s love, peace, joy and good health behind. Happy Bakra Eid!

