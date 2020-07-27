Eid al-Adah 2020: Traditional and unconventional recipes for Bakrid

more-lifestyle

Eid al-Adah is known as the ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ and is observed on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar.

Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it is meant to honour the sacrifice of Ibrahim for his God. The history of this day was marked when Ibrahim kept having a recurring dream of himself slaughtering his son, Ismael, to fulfil the wishes of God.

Every year on Eid al-Adah, the food prepared is split into three parts, where one part is consumed by the family, the second goes to the relatives and the third to the people in need. A lot of love and hard work goes into the preparation of all the dishes that are cooked for the feast and practically no expense is spared in the celebration of this festival. Since mutton is the main attraction of this special occasion, the fragrant aroma of biryani is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a feast. Here are some traditional and some unconventional recipes that you can try on this Bakrid, even as we continue to safely social distance at home amid the pandemic.

MUTTON DUM BIRYANI

Ingredients

• 8 Onions, thinly sliced

• 1/4 cup Ginger, chopped

• 1/4 cup Garlic, cloves

• 7 Green Chillies

For the rice

• 1 Bay leaves (tej patta), torn

• 2 Cardamom (Elaichi) Pods/Seeds

• 1-inch Cinnamon stick

• 3 Cloves (Laung)

• 2 cups Basmati rice, washed and soaked for 30 minutes

• Salt, to taste

Ingredients to marinate

• 500 grams Mutton, curry cut

• 1 cup Hung Curd (Greek Yogurt)

• 1 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste

• 1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

• 1/2 teaspoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

• 1 teaspoon Garam masala powder

• Salt, to taste

Other Ingredients

• 2 Bay leaves (tej patta)

• 2-inch Cinnamon Stick (Dalchini)

• 4 Cloves (Laung)

• 1 Mace (Javitri)

• 4 Dagad phool (/pathar phool/black stone flower)

• 1 teaspoon Red Chilli powder

• 1/4 teaspoon Garam masala powder

• 2 Tomatoes, finely chopped

• 1/2 cup Mint Leaves (Pudina), chopped

• Salt, to taste

• 1/2 cup Milk

• Saffron strands

• 4 tablespoons Sunflower Oil

• 4 Ghee

• 2 cups Whole Wheat Flour, for sealing the vessel

Instructions

• To begin making the Mutton Dum Biryani Recipe, first we will make a paste of the ginger, garlic and green chillies.

• Into a mixer grinder add the chopped ginger, garlic cloves and green chillies. Blend to make a paste and keep aside.

• Wash mutton thoroughly. Add the washed mutton into a mixing bowl and add the yogurt, 1 tablespoon of the ginger garlic and chilli paste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala and salt to taste. Cover and place the mutton in the refrigerator and marinate it for at least 4 hours.

• Into a preheated pan add oil and the sliced onions. Sauté the onions on low to medium heat until caramelized. This process takes time so be patient so as to get the perfect golden-brown caramelized onions.

• If you brown the onions on high heat, then the onions will not caramelize evenly.

• Once done, keep 1/2 the portion of the caramelized onions for the biryani masala and 1/2 portion for garnishing the Mutton Dum Biryani.

• The next step is to cook the rice until it is 3/4th done.

• Into a saucepan add 4 cups of water, the bay leaf, cardamom pods, cinnamon stick, cloves, salt to taste and the washed basmati rice. Allow the rice to boil in the water for 3 to 4 minutes.

• Power cook the rice until 3/4th done. Once done drain the water from the rice, add a tablespoon of ghee to the rice and mix gently. Cover & keep aside.

• Next, make the saffron milk; dissolve the saffron strands in warm milk and keep aside.

• Next is to make the dough to seal the bowl for dum cooking. Into a bowl add the wheat flour and add water to make a firm dough. Cover and keep aside.

Method

• Into a large biryani pan add 2 tablespoons of ghee. Once the ghee is hot, add bay leaves, cinnamon stick, cloves, mace, pathar ka phool and sauté for a few seconds until the aromas come through.

• Once done add the rest of the ginger garlic and chilli paste and sauté for a minute. Now add the red chilli powder, garam masala and sauté it in the onion garlic paste until the raw smell goes away.

• Add the chopped tomatoes, salt to taste and sauté until the tomatoes become soft and mushy.

• Once the tomatoes are soft add the caramelized onions and stir well to combine.

• Add the marinated mutton, the chopped mint leaves and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1/2 cup of water and cover with a lid. Reduce the heat and simmer and cook mutton for 40 minutes until the mutton is cooked and the gravy becomes thick.

• Once done add the 3/4th cooked rice on top of the mutton gravy. Spread the rice evenly over the gravy. Drizzle the saffron milk over the rice and add some caramelized onions. Keep a tablespoon of caramelized onions aside for final garnish.

• Finally, a small bunch of chopped mint leaves. Turn the heat to low. Cover the pan and seal the lid with the atta dough.

• Cook on low heat for 15 minutes and turn off the heat. Allow the Mutton Dum Biryani to rest for 10 minutes before opening the pot.

• Cut the atta dough and remove the dough. Open the pot and mix the Mutton Dum Biryani gently and transfer into a serving bowl. Garnish with the remaining caramelized onions and serve.

-- Recipe by Archana’s Kitchen

VEGAN BIRYANI

Ingredients

· 1 cup basmati rice

· 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

· 1/4 cup chopped pistachios

· 1 teaspoon turmeric

· 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, divided

· 2 teaspoons coriander seeds

· 1 star anise

· 8 cardamom pods

· 1 cinnamon stick

· 1 3/4 cup water

· 1 teaspoon salt, divided

· 1 onion, chopped

· 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 1/4 cup golden raisins

· 1 cup chopped fresh green beans

· 2 cups chopped cauliflower florets

· 1 yukon gold potato, small chop

· 1 cup frozen peas

· 1 carrot, small chop

· 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Instructions

· Rinse the rice in a bowl or sieve. Don’t skip this step! Rinses the basmati rice first prevents it from clumping as it cooks.

· Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the pistachios, turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds, 1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds, 4 cardamom pods, star anise cinnamon and cook, stirring often until toasted and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes. Add the rinse rinsed rice and cook another minute until just toasted. Stir in 1 3/4 cups water and 1/2 teaspoon salt and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and cook until rice is tender, about 20 minutes.

· While the rice is cooking, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons olive in a separate large skillet. Add the onion and cook until just soft, about 5 minutes. Add in the garlic, ginger, raisins, remaining coriander seeds, remaining cumin seeds, 4 cardamom pods and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cook until spices are toasted and fragrant.

· Add in the green beans, cauliflower, peas, potatoes, and carrots along with 1/4 cup water. Cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender. You may need to add more water; start with a tablespoon and go from there.

· Add the rice mixture to the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Stir in the lemon juice. Season to taste with salt/pepper as needed. Garnish with extra pistachios, cilantro, and mint.

-- Recipe by Delish Knowledge

EID SPECIAL ROGINI GOSHT KORMA

Ingredients

· Mutton curry cut with bone – 500 Gms

· Onion – 500 Gms

· Tomato puree – 250 ml

· Ginger – 75 Gms

· Garlic – 75 Gms

· Fresh coriander leaves – 50 Gms

· Cashewnut – 75 Gms

· Grated coconut (Dry) – 50 Gms (optional)

· Curd – 50 Gms

· Deggi chili / Kashmiri chili powder – 20 Gms

· Coriander powder – 25 Gms

· Cumin powder 10 Gms

· Garam masala powder – 5 Gms

· Bay leaf – 5 Gms

· Black cardamom – 10 Gms

· Salt – as per taste

· Oil – 250 ml

Method

• Clean, wash and rinse mutton pieces. Marinate mutton with curd and salt for an hour.

• Peel onion and cut into very thin slices.

• Peel garlic, wash, and clean ginger. Grind it to a fine paste.

• Wash coriander leaves and chop finely.

• Deep fry sliced onions to golden brown colour and grind it to a fine paste.

• Deep fry cashew nut to golden brown colour and grind it to a fine paste by adding water.

• Roast grated coconut on a dry pan and make a fine powder without adding water.

• Heat oil in a pan, add bay leaves and black cardamom. Let it crackle.

• Add ginger garlic paste and fry till the moisture is evaporated.

• Add tomato puree and fry till it saturates in the pan.

• Add coconut powder and fry further till coconut releases its own oil.

• Add marinated mutton and slit green chilies. Fry on slow flame till the meat is well browned.

• Add deggi chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder and let the meat get roasted with spices for a couple of minutes.

• Add brown onion paste, cashew nut paste and mix well.

• Cover the vessel with lid on slow flame and allow the juices to come from the meat itself.

• Add 300 ml of hot water. Add salt. Cover with lid and cook the meat till soft and tender.

• Served hot garnished with chopped coriander.

• This preparation can be best served with tawa parathas or jeera pulao.

-- Recipe by Chef Sidney Dcunha, Conrad Pune.

MIXED FRUIT CREAM MINI TART

Ingredients

· 75 grams All Purpose Flour / Maida

· 50 grams Chilled Butter

· 1/2 cup Chilled Water

· 1 cup Fresh Cream

· 1 cup Del Monte Fiesta

Method

· Sift out and grate chilled butter in it and mix both with hands to get a nice crumble texture. Gradually add chilled water and knead to make a soft dough, cling wrap it and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

· Mix fresh cream and mix fruits from Del Monte Fiesta Can and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven at 180 degree C for 10 minutes, meanwhile take the fruit cream and dough out from the fridge.

· Pinch a small ball from the dough and roll out to a small disk. Grease and dust the tart shell and place the rolled disk in it, take another tart shell and place over the disk and gently press so that the dough takes proper shape of the shell.

· Remove the above shell, scrap out the extras from the sides.

· Bake for 15 mins or till they are golden and crisp.

· Allow them to cool completely, remove baked shells from the molds and add a spoonful of fruit cream in it and serve.

-- Recipe by Del Monte

HERSHEY’S NUTS BARFI

Ingredients

• 1 cup cashew powder

• ½ cup sesame paste (toasted sesame ground, like tahini)

• 1½ tablespoons chopped almond

• 1½ tablespoons chopped pistachios

• 1½ tablespoons chopped cashew nuts

• 1/3 cup HERSHEY’S Strawberry Flavour Syrup

Method

• In a heavy bottom pan, add ghee to heat a little

• To the ghee, add cashew powder, sesame paste & chopped nuts. Cook all this together till the moisture evaporates, but ensure not to make the mixture brown

• Add HERSHEY’S Strawberry Flavour Syrup & cook till its combined & semi dry

• Place barﬁ trays on your work platform & tip the mixture into the trays enough to ﬁll the trays evenly

• For garnish sprinkle pista on the tray. Overturn the tray, on your worktable, & turn it back to let the pistas stick into the halwa

• Set the hallway for a 3 - 4 hours

• Cut the halwa into bite sized squares, plate & garnish with some more Pista

-- Recipe by Hershey’s

