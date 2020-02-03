Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for today, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 09:12 IST

The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Each sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. Now wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? So, go ahead and find out whether the odds are in your favour today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the academic front. You will impress one and all by an excellently executed project or assignment on the professional front. You may take exception to someone spending too much. Exercising control on the quality of food will assume importance on the health front. Despite professional workload, your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: An old relationship is likely to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Be sensitive to the wishes of partner, if you want peace to prevail at home. Taking a lift in somebody else’s vehicle may become necessary today. Builders and property dealers are likely to benefit. Focus and persistence on the academic front is certain to bring positive results. Promotional prospects for those in the defence forces brighten. Financial condition is set to improve by your constant efforts. Same workout regime may become monotonous, so go for a change.

Love Focus: Lover expects you to give a sympathetic ear to whatever he or she has to tell.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5. 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Home is likely to become a fun place as friends pour in. A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer. Desire to own a property, that you have taken a fancy to, may take some time in becoming a reality. You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. Professionals will find the day quite satisfactory. Coming into the saving mode on the financial front is advised. Jogging or walking will help keep you on the go.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated in full measure by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): A property deal promises to bring in big money. Carelessness on the academic front can cost you dear, so remain alert. Good earning is indicated, as profits accrue. A healthy alternative proves beneficial. You are likely to influence an important decision at work. Today is the day to do things together with the family, so plan out something interesting. Some of you may be required to undertake an official trip at a short notice.

Love Focus: Love is likely to grow between the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Leo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Travelling with friends and relatives will prove most enjoyable. Good news on the property front can be expected. An excellent opportunity on the academic front materialises for some. A salary jump is possible for some. Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. A new addition in the family is foretold.

Love Focus: You are likely to pick someone for a long-term affair.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Help given to a family member will be much appreciated. Exciting time is in store for those out on vacation. Construction of a house may be taken up by some. Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the academic front. Luck will play an important role in adding to your wealth. You are likely to enjoy good health. A good time is foreseen at work as you are likely to enjoy the task allotted to you.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Libra (September 24-October 23): A vacation is on the cards for some to someplace exotic. Possession of a house or apartment is likely to be offered soon. Students can expect a positive outcome. Financially, the day proves lucky for you. You are likely to remain fit and healthy. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you are not already are! Newlyweds may experience some differences and become incommunicado.

Love Focus: Partner appears off mood today, so tread carefully!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Keep your travel plans confidential. Property booked by you is likely to come into your possession soon. Students will be able to get the subjects of their choice. A family youngster may require continuous pestering. Your professional soundness will be your greatest asset at work today. Be careful of how much you invest and in what on the financial front. Health will remain fine with self-control.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for lovers today.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your love for travel can translate into a leisure trip today. Survey the real estate market before settling on any deal, as getting something better is possible. You are likely to come in full control on the professional front. A repair job may prove more expensive than anticipated. Good routine will restore your energy. Differences with spouse that had cropped up for the past few days will show signs of being amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Things can get sour on the romantic front, so be careful in what you do or say.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial condition is set to improve for those feeling the pinch. Change of season may take its toll on your health. You will make parents succumb to your wish of going out with friends on a trip. A lucrative property deal materialises. Excitement reigns on the domestic front, as a family member returns home after a long period. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself.

Love Focus: A most pleasing situation is likely to develop on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 17, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A tricky problem on the domestic front warrants tactful handling and you will be up to the task! Some of you may be compelled to travel on an official tour. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some. Academically, you are likely to shine like a bright star and pale the competition. You will succeed in keeping your financial situation stable. Health remains excellent and will keep you energetic. Completing an urgent job entrusted to you will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will keep your chances alive with the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A senior at work may advise you on something important, so be all ears. Atmosphere at home will be most peaceful and tranquil today. Delay is foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to make up the time. Academic front paints a rosy picture for some. Property may come to you through inheritance. Previous investments promise to fetch handsome returns. Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts.

Love Focus: Those in love must find newer ways to please lover to keep the relationship rocking!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

