Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 21, what’s in store for Aries, Pisces, Capricorn, Leo and other zodiac signs

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 06:39 IST

Every zodiac sign has its own characteristics and personality traits. Horoscopes help by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for you. Go on and find out whether the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Someone is likely to foot your travel expenses just to take you along on a journey. Inadequate preparation may make you nervous on the academic front, but little you can do about it. You remain clear regarding your responsibilities on the social front and you won’t require anyone’s assistance in discharging them most efficiently. Seniors will remain happy with your performance at work and may even entrust you with important assignments. You will manage to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. A child or a family member may need your help and support. Taking up physical activity and eating right is advised for remaining fit and healthy.

Love Focus: Your mood swings threaten to mar a perfect outing with lover.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A friend will come to the rescue in bailing you out of a financial situation. Those with less qualification will be able to make it up with their gift of the gab. You may not be in a mood to handle unnecessary pressure on the social front. A family function or celebration is on the cards and will provide an opportunity to renew old relationships. Keeping fit and healthy will not be too difficult, as you make all the right moves. A trip with your near and dear ones may prove expensive, but little you can do about it. On the work front, exhaust all options before reporting the matter to higher ups, as your competence can be questioned.

Love Focus: A bright day is predicted for those in love and they will be able to make the most of it.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. Expert advice will help those trying to get into top physical condition. You may make plans for an overnight stay someplace with friends. Someone’s guidance will do you a lot of good on the academic front. You may not find time to interact socially. Getting rushed up to meet a deadline is possible for some on the professional front. A lucrative investment opportunity can tempt you, but take the suggestions of experts before committing.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun and enjoy their togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Remaining regular in your workouts will help you maintaining good health. You may not be too keen to join your friends for an outing, but they will prevail upon you. A change of strategy on the academic front may not be a good idea at this juncture. Much excitement and fun is in store for you on the social front in a party or a function. A fantastic offer on the professional front can be expected that promises to change the course of your career. There will be no escaping an essential expenditure, but judicious spending will save money. Don’t repose too much faith on someone close on the domestic front, as you can be let down.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Academically, some of you will be able to remain with the leaders of your batch. Spotlight may shift on you on the social front and give your image a big boost. Someone keeping a close tab on you on the professional front may not be able to make much headway. Good financial returns from previous investments will keep you in an upbeat mood. An out of town relative arrives bearing some news that can generate mixed feelings. You will enjoy good health as you become more conscious of your fitness. You may become someone’s willing horse, but be careful as you may be taken for a ride!

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time today.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone’s good gesture in offering you a ride will save you from facing the traffic today. A conscious effort may be required to bring back your focus on the academic front. On the professional or academic front, you are certain to hold your own even through stiffest of competitions. You can be kept waiting for something that you urgently require at work, but this will not hinder your output. You may feel all at sea regarding a financial matter; take somebody’s advice to avoid burning fingers. Be cautious of a distant relation who can sow the seeds of discord in the family. Shunning junk food will be on your mind to keep your system functioning smoothly.

Love Focus: Someone’s care and concern is likely to make you feel special.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A vacation is on the cards and may prove to be a welcome change from the daily grind. You may find yourself in two minds regarding pursuing something on the academic front. Those on the lookout for a suitable accommodation will find one to their liking. Recognition of your good work on the professional front may take the form of an award or a monetary incentive. Financial condition that was unhealthy sometime back shows signs of improvement. Money spent on health never goes waste, so go ahead and enroll yourself in a health club and reap the benefits.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be rewarded soon, so wait for the cupid’s arrow!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Gemini

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Spending holidays overseas or at an exotic destination is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Someone may prove a tough competitor on the academic front. You will need to be more outgoing on the social front, if you want to maintain your contacts. You may find yourself at professional crossroads, so don’t get confused and go where your heart dictates. Those experiencing a cash crunch will manage to overcome it by tight budgeting. Differences with spouse or some other family member need to be handled politely. Some of you are likely to realise your sporting aspirations by maintaining your level of skill and fitness through practice.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone from the opposite camp can signal the beginning of a long-term relationship.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those undertaking a long journey need to be adequately prepared. Things move smoothly and to your liking on the academic front. Socially, you will be able to keep everyone in good humour and earn praise by helping out those in need. Excellent team work will help in submitting a project or assignment much before the deadline. Financial worries can make some restless, but the situation will not be beyond redemption. With parents away, household responsibilities are likely to come on some youngsters. Health poses no problems as you make conscious efforts to remain fit.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will achieve understanding and make a place in each other’s heart.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Visiting a place of pilgrimage is most likely and promises to provide immense mental solace. You will cruise smoothly on the academic front. You may find yourself in a supporting role for an event coming up on the social front. You may find yourself giving finishing touches to a project or assignment on the professional front. Those handling money should avoid any kind of distraction and concentrate on the task at hand. You will succeed in pacifying an elder in not so good mood and help bring harmony back on the domestic front. Remaining physically fit is not likely to pose much difficulty, especially for sportspersons.

Love Focus: The initiative of those seeking love is likely to bear fruit, but they will need to keep at it.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to learn the ropes fast in a new job and will not take much time to create a niche for yourself. Profitable deals will come your way and can get the cash register ringing. You may not be getting quality time at home to concentrate on activities that appeal to you. If you are not keeping good health there is no reason to worry as total recovery is on the horizon. Frequent travelling may prove fatiguing, so take adequate breaks. Your confidence in yourself and qualifications will win the day for you. Calmness prevails in your mind regarding an issue, as you get all the support you need.

Love Focus: Treating partner to a movie or dinner will go a long way in enriching relationship.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Planning an overseas or an out of town journey to meet someone close cannot be ruled out for some. Support from the family may seem most encouraging for those aiming an academic pursuit. Your enthusiasm and gusto will be much in evidence on the social front and may prove infectious. Unavoidable circumstances may compel you to postpone an important meeting on the professional front. Things look up on the financial front and fear hanging over your neck like the Damocles sword about your monetary situation will go away. Playing your cards well in a family situation will get you the support and attention you crave for. An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence, but you will manage to bring it under control.

Love Focus: Someone may start showing interest in you and surprise you with a proposal.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

