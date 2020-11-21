Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 21, what’s in store for Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Limiting some items from your diet will have a positive effect on your health. You are likely to spend some time in self introspection. A childhood hobby is likely to be revived by some. There is much to achieve today and you will find yourself up to it. Academic front seems favorable. You are likely to buy something you have been longing for. Retailers and service providers will find their cash registers ringing.

Love Focus: Someone who feels attracted to you is likely to remain at his or her fawning best!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A close friend may motivate you for a vacation, so start applying for leave. You may feel mighty pleased with yourself for something achieved on the academic front. Buying something expensive for the house is indicated. You will need to speed up things on the work front. Responsibilities are likely to increase manifold. Those feeling lethargic and unwell may get back on the path to perfect health. Your bank balance is likely to swell and make you financially secure.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Family issues that are leading to disputes are likely to be resolved amicably. Do not waste money on frivolous things; instead look for measures to save it. Not keeping regular in your routine can tell on your health. There is a chance of somebody taking you along for a function or a party. Keeping track of something or someone may prove an uphill task. Your standing in your professional circle is likely to get a boost.

Love Focus: Those still single are likely to meet someone, who shares their tastes and interests.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Something may keep you from realizing your full potential on the academic front. Your ideas at work are likely to become profitable. A practical solution may be found for a complex problem at work. Someone who admires you will leave no stone unturned in appeasing you today. Problems faced on the financial front are likely to disappear. Those unwell are likely to recover soon through regular medication.

Love Focus: Those in love will feel much closer now, than before.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Spending time with friends is possible. You will need to give up a vice, before it plays with your health. If you need help on the academic front, you will have to ask for it. Good professional guidance may become the key to further your career. Financial front remains rosy and promises to bring in gains. A family member may make you proud with an achievement.

Love Focus: Some of you may decide to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Someone’s good advice will help in making the right decisions on the academic front. You may feel things on the professional front going a bit out of control. This may be due to your nature of doing things singlehandedly by yourself. Things start looking up on the health front as you manage to remain regular in your workouts. Prospects of marriage for lovers are set to brighten. Some of you can book tickets to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in mood for love today!

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A break from the routine is indicated and will give you time to do things you were not getting time. Change of season requires you to take good care of your health.Some of you will need to be careful about your reputation on the professional front. Those sitting for an important exam can get panicky, if they don’t train themselves mentally. You may want things differently on the domestic front, but will need to convince others about your ideas.

Love Focus: Stars on the romantic front look strong for some.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Those involved in a project will be able to give a good account of themselves. Someone you despise is likely to turn over a new leaf, so let bygones be bygones. Good news awaits you on the social front. Something new may be acquired for the home by homemakers. An initiative on the health front is likely to give rich dividends. Relaxing on the academic front at this juncture may affect performance adversely.

Love Focus: Love life promises to be most fulfilling, as you make special efforts to please lover.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Shifting to a new house or a new city cannot be ruled out for some. Travel arrangements may be on your mind today. You may get an opportunity to prove your mettle on the academic front. You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation by curbing wasteful expenditure. An outing with family promises much fun. Prepare well for a long journey, if you want to travel comfortably.

Love Focus: Your romantic nature seems on the ascendant, so plan an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will be able to regain lost ground on the academic front to come at par with the rest. Excellent showing at work will get you hand-picked for an important assignment. This is a positive day that proves special for some. Learn to accept other people’s point of view; they may suggest you something valuable. Support from seniors will boost your confidence. Meditate to embark on a new spiritual journey.

Love Focus: You may long to meet your near and dear ones today, and may even organise something to make it happen.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Workload is likely to increase on the professional front. Those carrying cash will need to be extra cautious as stars don’t appear too favourable. This is a fine day on the financial front, as you manage to earn a lot. Something being organized on the social front may get you totally involved. Academically, you will manage to remain one up on your competitors. Expect immediate returns from the investments made by you.

Love Focus: Good understanding and mutual respect is likely to enhance togetherness for the newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Someone may not agree to your terms but that should not affect your productivity. You will get a chance to tap your potential on the professional front and impress those who matter. Going the extra mile for someone will be greatly appreciated by all. You may be exempted from spending money on something you were dreading. Much hustle and bustle can be expected on the social front to your delight!

Love Focus: It will be ‘happy hours’ all throughout on the romantic front today!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

