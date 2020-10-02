Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 2, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs

more-lifestyle

All zodiac signs have distinct characteristics and traits which define a person. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Those worried about their health can relax, as they remain hale and hearty. Today, you may have to take your chances on the professional front. Opening some more avenues for earning is possible, so expect to grow financially stronger. Family will remain a priority for you and you will do much to provide the right guidance to a child or a young sibling. You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. A process initiated to acquire a piece of property may not give immediate results, so keep patient.

Love Focus: You can fall for a person of your dreams, but remember love is a two-way process.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Remain a little tight-fisted on the financial front to conserve money. There is an outside chance of something positive happening on the health front. Efforts put on the professional front are likely to get you noticed by those who matter. Peace and harmony is yours for the asking on the domestic front. You can turn your attention to something new on the academic front. Those compelled to travel are likely to find interesting company. You may need someone’s directions to take the right course of action in a legal matter.

Love Focus: You will be upbeat about a positive development on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3,15,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Judicious spending will enable you to save for something essential. A respite from bodily ailments is foreseen as the phase of perfect health commences. A responsible task may come on your shoulders on the professional front. Good advice on the family front will be aplenty and will help you in tackling a sensitive issue. Enjoying extra time on your hands on the academic front may not be possible today. A business trip may be required to rope in some lucrative deals. There is a fair chance of getting possession of a flat or plot.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4,9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Family will support you in cutting corners and conserving money, so expect a substantial increase in savings. Good health is yours for the asking as you maintain a regular routine. Close supervision may be required of something initiated by you on the professional front. Family will be loving and caring, and extend all the help required. Planning for the future assumes importance for students on the academic front at this juncture. Highway driving is likely to prove most educative for some new drivers. You are likely to get an offer on the property front that you just cannot refuse.

Love Focus: Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Money comes to you from unexpected sources and promises to buttress your bank account. Stepping up the pace on the workout front will prove more beneficial. You may go in for a lifestyle change for the sake of health and benefit. Spouse may make efforts to resurrect a flagging love life, so be supportive. You succeed in persuading someone to do your bidding on the academic front. There is a fifty-fifty chance of someone including you in a trip, so keep other options alive. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house.

Love Focus: You may need to take some more time to find a perfect match who is like-minded and sensitive.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 1,5,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will become health conscious and take steps to improve your fitness level. Today, spouse will let you have your way instead of dictating you! Staying neutral in any situation on the professional front will be in your favour. Choose your investment options carefully, if you desire good returns. Luck favours you on the academic front, especially where admissions are concerned. Those driving should remain vigilant, as stars don’t seem favourable. Selling a piece of land or an ancestral house promises to get you into big money.

Love Focus: You will need to start thinking of mending fences with someone you have strained your relations with.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Healthy alternatives promise to bring you in the prime of your health. Chances of picking up a fight with a family elder over some issue cannot be ruled out. You may find your current task tedious and time consuming, but don’t slacken. Overspending on things not exactly needed is possible and may affect your savings. Encouragement on the academic front may spur you to do better in current projects. Travel stars look bright for some, especially for overseas travel. Those trying to buy property must do their homework thoroughly.

Love Focus: Those not pulling along in a relationship can hope for an amicable solution.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some lucrative deals are likely to brighten up your financial front. Coming back in shape will motivate some to take up an exercise regimen seriously. Think through any responsibility entrusted to you at the beginning itself to avoid any hitches afterwards. You may spend joyous time in following a family tradition or a religious rite. Frustration and discontentment that faced you on the academic front is set to disappear. There is a distinct possibility of making a short, but interesting journey. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day favourable.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love is likely to earn you an evening out.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may be reluctant to spend money, even on your own self! You will feel mentally unburdened and happy about your health. Those finding themselves drifting apart on the marital front will manage to come together. Something that you had been hoping for on the professional front will happen. Go into the details of whatever you do, as superficial knowledge just won’t suffice on the academic front. Those travelling on a business trip will find things working out favourably. Property owned by you may begin to give good returns.

Love Focus: You find lover in the best of moods today, so don’t let the opportunity slip!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Profit sharing in a business venture will leave you better off on the financial front. Regular eating habits and an active life will find you in perfect fitness. You may not be in a position to prevent someone from going ahead with his idea, so let it be. A windfall may materialize for those planning to sell their property. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning! A marital problem facing someone in the family may be resolved by you. Chance to accompany someone on an overseas official trip looks certain.

Love Focus: A commitment you are scared of making will no more seem threatening.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financially, you are likely to remain in a most comfortable situation. You are likely to achieve perfect fitness through your own efforts. Forming a working relationship with someone you dislike is possible on the professional front. A family youngster is bound to fare well with your advice and guidance. Praise for something you have achieved on the academic front is likely to come your way. Mixing business with pleasure will make the outing worthwhile.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit hemmed in on the domestic front by developments you have no control over.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may find yourself in a spot regarding your health, but it will be nothing to worry about. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. At work, you are likely to remain in control and proceed in an orderly manner. Financially, you remain on a strong wicket and discover some more avenues of earning. Admission into a prestigious academic institute may not be easy, but don’t lose hope. Much excitement awaits you on a soon-to-materialize leisure trip. Handsome monetary returns in a property deal are likely to come as a pleasant surprise for some.

Love Focus: Lover’s sweet gestures are likely to make your day exciting.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

