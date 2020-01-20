e-paper
Home / More Lifestyle / 'Lot of people who are horny': Martha Stewart 'wouldn't buy' Gwyneth Paltrow's Rs 5,500 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle

'Lot of people who are horny': Martha Stewart 'wouldn't buy' Gwyneth Paltrow's Rs 5,500 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle

The price of the candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ has been pegged at $75 and it is packed with the fragrance of geranium, cedar, and citrusy bergamot, according to the online shopping website Goop.

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The price of the candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ has been pegged a $75 and it is packed with the fragrance of geranium, cedar, and citrusy bergamot, according to the online shopping website Goop.
The price of the candle named ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ has been pegged a $75 and it is packed with the fragrance of geranium, cedar, and citrusy bergamot, according to the online shopping website Goop.(INSTAGRAM)
         

Hollywood actor and online shopping portal Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow has been grabbing headlines ever since she announced the launch of her brand new This Smells Like My Vagina candle for $75, approximately Rs 5,500, in late December. And it sold out within a few hours!

And while the world is scampering to buy and be patient as their turn comes in the waiting list for the candle, one person who wants none of it is American businesswoman, and renowned chef, writer and television personality Martha Stewart. During an episode of Watch What Happens To Andy Cohen, when a caller asked her to weigh Goop’s viral candle This Smells Like My Vagina, Martha replied, “I’m sure it’s sold out, she’s making that kind of irritation … she’s trying to silence the public to listen to them. And that’s great, I mean let them do their thing. I wouldn’t buy this candle.”

And when host Andy Cohen, asked, “What does it say about America that the candle is now sold out?”

“I think it’s not America,” Martha answered, adding, “I think there are a lot of people who are horny.”

The candle was previously in the news when Dwayne The Rock Johnson was challenged by comedian Adam Ray, who commented on an Instagram post of the Goob candle, he wrote, “It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get @therock to sell candles that smell like his balls. ‘Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74 #vaginacandles #balls [sic].’

 

Witty as always, The Rock replied, “Brother I tried to make those candles but I kept burning my balls. So I moved on to shampoo. #scentofsac.”

Always a sport, and sensing a great marketing opportunity, Gwyneth commented on the post, “This is f*****g priceless #deceased.”

Interestingly, the inception of the controversial website started out as a joke according to the description on the Goop website. It reads, “This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP—the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.”

According to the product description, the “candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

However, Paltrow has often been in the news for her quirky and eyebrow-raising products.

According to Fox News, Gwyneth’s company was in the news last year as well when they made a holiday gifting guide which included a BDSM kit and earrings worth $ 43,000.

