National Children’s Day 2020: History, significance and celebrations for the day dedicated to children

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 03:56 IST

Children are the foundation upon which the future of the human race stands. Their well-being and growth ensure the growth of all humanity collectively. The legacy that we work towards building is all in the hope that one day future generations might reap the benefits of it. Which is why each year we celebrate National Children’s Day, also known as ‘Bal Diwas’, on November 14 to raise awareness about the rights of children and to provide adequate education and care for all.

On this day, teachers and parents strive to make this a special occasion for all children by showering them with affection and even putting on entertaining performances for them in their respective schools.

History and significance

Children’s Day also commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly known as ‘Chacha Nehru’. His popularity with children and his fondness for them in return contributed to his birth anniversary being marked as the day for celebrating children and advocating for their rights. It was only after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death that this day was deliberated by the parliament to be celebrated as National Children’s Day, in his honour.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was a strong advocate for children’s education and believed that a newly independent India could only prosper alongside the prosperity of its children. He was of the firm belief that children were the real strength of a nation and the foundation of society. It is this conviction of his that is celebrated to this day, as many schools organise competitions, debates and quizzes surrounding the life and accomplishments of ‘Chacha Nehru’.

Children’s Day in India is a greatly anticipated day, as students look forward to seeing their teachers put on performances for their entertainment. This year, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, many schools have taken to organising entire celebrations through online platforms like Zoom.

Now more than ever, we can observe the significance for the safety, well-being and education of the children, especially those that have been severely affected by the pandemic. So, this children’s day, let us enable learning, prioritize their health and ensure their well-being.

