Say cheers: You may soon be able to drink whiskey made from breadfruit
In Virginia, Chesapeake Bay Distillery's owner Chris Richeson has completed the distillation process using breadfruit in February and is awaiting government approval for labelling to sell it. Updated: Mar 10, 2018 16:27 IST
A Virginia distillery is seeking approval to become the first commercial distiller of whiskey made from breadfruit. The company hopes using the tropical food will help the economy of a hurricane-devastated island.
The Virginian-Pilot reports Chesapeake Bay Distillery owner Chris Richeson completed the distillation process using breadfruit in February and is awaiting government approval for labelling to sell it. He says a former Virginia chef who’s now a restaurateur in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Todd Manley, contacted him about crafting the spirit.
Breadfruit is a food staple in the Caribbean that’s been touted as a superfood. Its name derives from its taste. Richeson says the whiskey raises the profile of breadfruit and provides “value-added agricultural products for St. Croix,” which was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last fall.
