Say cheers: You may soon be able to drink whiskey made from breadfruit

A Virginia distillery is seeking approval to become the first commercial distiller of whiskey made from breadfruit. The company hopes using the tropical food will help the economy of a hurricane-devastated island.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Chesapeake Bay Distillery owner Chris Richeson completed the distillation process using breadfruit in February and is awaiting government approval for labelling to sell it. He says a former Virginia chef who’s now a restaurateur in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Todd Manley, contacted him about crafting the spirit.

Breadfruit is a food staple in the Caribbean that’s been touted as a superfood. Its name derives from its taste. Richeson says the whiskey raises the profile of breadfruit and provides “value-added agricultural products for St. Croix,” which was hit by Hurricanes Irma and Maria last fall.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more