Stay home, bond with family, urges Jyoti Amge, world’s shortest woman

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 00:16 IST

Jyoti Amge, world’s shortest woman is yet another warrior who has joined the battle against COVID-19. Reaching out to residents in Nagpur, Maharashtra, she recently urged everyone not to step out from home. Amge also talked about how simple measures such as washing hands, sanitising one’s house and wearing masks and gloves can show COVID-19 the door.

Amge says this is the first time that she stepped out of her house to help Nagpur police in creating public awareness about the deadly virus to flatten the curve, and she is very happy and proud that she did so.

“From healthcare workers to police to doctors and sanitation workers, so many people are courageously fighting every day, working round-the-clock to keep India going amid the coronavirus lockdown. This is the minimum I can do for my nation,” says the 27-year-old who stands 62.8 centimeters tall.

As a responsible citizen, Amge is isolating herself from the crowds and is also using her social media account to connect with her fans. She says, “I put out messages on my social media accounts and also make and share videos as it is important to give out the right information.”

With everyone forced to stay inside their homes across the country, Jyoti feels this is the apt time to spend with family. She says, “This self-quarantine is a god-sent opportunity for all of us to spend time with our family members. On normal working days, we are always hard pressed for time.”

Amge has been playing board games and catching up on her cooking. She adds, “I am learning how to cook new dishes every day.” Her parting message to people, stay safe, stay indoors, stay happy.

Amge has had her share of fame earlier with the 2009 documentary Body Shock: Two Foot Tall Teen. She was a guest participant on Bigg Boss 6, and she also featured in the fourth season of American Horror Story: Freak Show as Ma Petite.