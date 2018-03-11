Struggling to enjoy a work-life balance? This event explores ways to manage your vocation

At a time when work is dominating an individual’s life, the idea of a vacation often seems far-fetched. A new collaboration is looking to redefine the concept of vocation with the introduction of “sustainable freedom”. Dysco, a professional networking community and Mumbai-based Ministry of New, a design-inspired collaborative workspace, have come together to explore the notion of reinventing the work-life balance.

To introduce their one-of-a-kind concept, an event Vocation Redefined, featuring eclectic and exciting entrepreneurs is being organised here today. Vocation Redefined is part of a series of events which share Dysco’s ethos offline and directly engage with their digital and physical community.

Collaborators include documentary photographer Mukul Bhatia speaking about journalling nomads across the globe; Gauri Devidayal, founder and owner of The Table discussing locally sourced ingredients; Sahar Mansoor discussing her zero waste personal care products; and Bhushan Bagadia discussing his work as an underwater photographer and marine life conservationist.

“Whether you aspire to work as a digital nomad on a beach in Goa, or live a more sustainable and waste-free life in the middle of a busy city, the event will explore, using work and vocation, to create sustainable, fulfilling experiences and a better work-life balance,” organisers said.

The day-long event will provide intimate networking opportunities for attendees alongside talks, workshops, engaging displays and interactive exhibits from key representatives in the travel, food and sustainability sectors. Bagadia, an underwater photographer and founder of Simply Breathe, says the only way to bring about any change is by spreading awareness and educating.

“Events like Vocation Redefined will help in bringing people together offline to share learnings and experiences,” he said. Key speakers at the event will include Aditi Malik, CEO of Conscious Food; Anjali Mody, founder of Josmo and Skarma, a venture specialising in curated home decor and design, and Samyukta Nair of Clove The Store, among others.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more