13-year-old Maharashtra teen confesses to rape, murder of 6-yr-old cousin

The police said the boy used to watch porn on his father’s mobile phone and this may have contributed to his criminal behaviour.

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:49 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times, Bhiwandi
Since the accused is a minor, he has been sent to remand home.
Two days after a six-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Bhiwandi, the Kongaon police have detained her 13-year-old cousin after he confessed to the crime.

“While we were interviewing relatives and neighbours we noticed he had cuts and scratches on his legs. When we questioned him about them, he confessed to the crime,” said RT Katkar, senior police inspector.

“The boy was addicted to porn sites. We checked his parents’ mobile phone and discovered that such websites had been accessed. We asked the father but he denied knowing anything about it. His father is not educated and hence he does not have any idea about mobile phones. Since the accused is a minor, he has been sent to a remand home in Bhiwandi,” said Katkar.

On Monday, the victim, a Class 1 student, went missing during Diwali celebrations around 8.30pm. She had been bursting fireworks with her cousins.

Initially, the family registered a kidnap case on Monday night. However, on Tuesday her body was found on the pipeline road, 500 metres from her residence.

“Their parents were not around when she went missing. She had been bursting fireworks with her cousins. The accused boy managed to convince her to go with him to an isolated place where he raped her. When she started to raise an alarm, he strangled her to death with his hands,” said Katkar.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:49 IST

