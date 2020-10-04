₹135.6 crore spent towards Mumbai Trans Harbour Link environment impact reduction: MMRDA tells NGT

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:38 IST

Dismissing allegations that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) negatively impacts the ecology around its construction site, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that ₹135.6 crore has been spent towards environmental impact reduction.

The NGT principal bench will be hearing the matter on Monday.

MMRDA is building the MTHL – a 21.8km-long bridge connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle, Nhava-Sheva in Uran – which is expected to be the country’s longest sea link.

The NGT on August 24 directed MMRDA to submit the MTHL project status and respond to allegations of large-scale environmental damage to the coastal ecology, flora and fauna around the construction site. The bench was hearing an application by Mumbai resident Dileep Nevatia challenging the coastal zone regulation (CRZ) clearance granted to the project.

“MMRDA has incurred a total cost of ₹1,356,807,548 towards compliance with the impugned CRZ clearance and environment impact reduction as of August 31,” the read MMRDA’s affidavit recently submitted before the NGT. HT has a copy of the document which further read, “Allegations by the appellant that the MTHL project will negatively impact the environment is misconceived and does not present the entire picture.”

According to MMRDA’s submissions, ₹5.05 crore had been allocated for compensatory mangrove afforestation entrusted to the state mangrove cell across 200 hectares. Of the ₹5.05 crore, ₹2.79 crore was paid on December 4, 2019, and was used for plantations across 105 hectares (ha) in Palghar and Mumbai suburbs. The remaining ₹2.76 crore will be spent on plantations over the next six years on 118 ha of land identified in Palghar.

For mitigation of marine water pollution caused by nearby industries in the Mahul-Sewri creek area, MMRDA allocated ₹5.8 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) for undertaking a water quality study and developing an effluent treatment plan for the creek. MMRDA paid ₹86.31 crore to the Mangrove and Marine Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (an autonomous body that assists the mangrove cell in coastal marine conservation) for a host of environmentally benefitting activities.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell), said, “All payments have been received for various research projects, conservation activities, mangrove mapping, infrastructure development, and corpus funds for the foundation. Some of the funds have already been spent while the rest are slated for proposed aids of coastal and marine ecosystems.”

The Mangrove Foundation was also paid ₹31.92 crore for habitat quality assessment and migratory bird monitoring program for MTHL. The foundation, in turn, appointed the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) to prepare periodical reports on monitoring of flamingos and other avifauna.

Lastly, MMRDA paid ₹6.59 crore to the Alibag forest department, to identify degraded non-forest land, declaring it as reserved forest and undertaking compensatory tree plantation across 47.4 ha area.

“MMRDA has taken all requisite and necessary steps to ensure all requirements as mandated by the Union environment ministry and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (both CRZ clearance issuing authorities) are satisfied,” the affidavit said.

The NGT in 2015, under the same application, had rejected the CRZ clearance issued to MMRDA and the planning agency was forced to get a new clearance by January 2016 post which an environmental management plan (EMP) was prepared and construction began.

BG Pawar, joint commissioner, MMRDA said the entire MTHL project cost was around ₹20,000 crore. “Of this, ₹135 crore has been carefully allocated towards environment conservation based on the EMP prepared by an appointed consultant. The key focus has been to ensure there is no harm to the ecology and our mitigation plans have seen this through with a substantial amount of construction completed.”

Meanwhile, HT had reported on August 30 about BNHS’ report that identified a marked decline in bird numbers at Sewri near the MTHL construction site. Flamingo numbers were 13,813 in January 2019 and 60,733 in March 2019, which fell to 4,395 in January 2020 and 4,106 in March 2020. The report, however, carried a caveat that MTHL construction impact on birds, whether temporary or permanent, could be inferred only after five years of post-construction monitoring.

MMRDA’s affidavit explained that their contractors had been maintaining photographic and video evidence (also submitted to NGT) of flamingos from May 2018 to February 2020.

“The submissions clearly show substantial flamingo numbers thereby belying the contentions of the appellant,” the affidavit said. Pawar said construction equipment was fitted with mufflers and exhaust silencers to contain noise levels, and barriers were placed to restrict construction or movement near mudflats. “A special lighting system (warm white coloured light 3,000K temperature) had been provided to ensure birds were not disturbed during night-time construction,” he said.

Environmentalists said payments being made to safeguard the environment were less than 1% of the total project cost and after the project is completed, much larger environment destruction was expected. “MTHL will be a gateway for opening up ecologically sensitive areas of Uran and Ulwe for development. It will allow real estate and industrial activities by destroying wetlands and mangrove forests towards the eastern seafront and reclaim remaining bird habitats recommended for protection,” said Debi Goenka, executive trustee, Conservation Action Trust.

GREEN FUNDS FOR MTHL TO PAY FOR GIANTS OF THE SEA MUSEUM IN AIROLI

Of the ₹86.31 crore paid to the Mangrove Foundation for environmental impact reduction for the MTHL project, ₹10 crore will be used for the construction of the country’s first solar-powered marine mammal museum - Giants of the Sea – at the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. The museum will house skeletal remains of endangered marine species such as the Bryde’s whale, sperm whale, Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins and finless porpoises, which will all be on display. A separate area has been allocated for housing skeletal remains of turtles that washed ashore along with different areas of the Mumbai coastline. The entire five-acre complex will be powered by solar with the museum built across 2-acres. Other features include a kilometre-long boardwalk through mangrove forests in the Thane creek flamingo sanctuary, new interactive displays on marine biodiversity along Maharashtra’s coast, a watchtower for bird enthusiasts and to witness the expanse of mangrove cover at Thane creek, an entrance plaza, a visitors centre, and a parking space for tourists.

NOISE BARRIERS POST MTHL CONSTRUCTION TO AVOID DISTURBANCE TO BIRDS

MMRDA has decided to install sound barriers (micro-perforated or rockwool barriers that reduce traffic noise on either side of an elevated road by 75-80%) along the entire length of the 21.8 km MTHL bridge post-construction. “Barriers will be placed on both sides of the bridge especially in areas passing through flamingo congregations on mudflats to ensure minimum disturbance to migratory birds. We will also be using special lighting on the bridge to ensure birds are not harmed by bright lights,” said Pawar.

HOW MUCH OF THE MTHL CONSTRUCTION IS COMPLETE?

According to MMRDA’s affidavit till August 31, 100% work for a temporary jetty for MTHL has been completed, 54% pile foundation work has been finished, 64% of open foundation or interchange activities has been completed, 30% pile caps, 27% piers, 8% pier caps, and 7% precast segments have been completed. These are works involving laying the foundation of a structure and building basic engineering design across the subsurface layer along with a range of depths.