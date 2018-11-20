18-month girl falls to death from 7th floor of Mumbai flat

An 18-month-old girl allegedly fell to her death from the balcony of her seventh-floor flat in Nalasopara.

According to the Tulinj police, the balcony had no upper grilles, but just a loosely placed mosquito net as a protective measure. The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

According to the police, late last Friday, Priyal Das, while playing, stood on one of the steps of the railing of the balcony when she slipped and fell in front of her mother and grandmother. The neighbours rushed her to Vasai civic hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sudam Das, Priyal’s father, works in Surat and comes home every weekend. According to Das, all the balconies in the building had no upper grilles and so most residents used mosquito nets.

“Some of the parents had discussed installing full grilles on the balconies as most flats had only half grilles, but nothing was done,”said Das.

