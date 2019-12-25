e-paper
23-year-old receives obscene calls over fake Facebook profiles, registers FIR

One of the profiles was created in August 2018 but the victim was not aware of it and came to know only this month.

mumbai Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:52 IST
Jayprakash S Naidu
Jayprakash S Naidu
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen.
The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen. (Reuters Photo)
         

A 23-year-old woman working in a private company has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) alleging an unidentified man created two fake profiles in her name on Facebook and gave away her number calling her a sex worker after which she received several obscene calls and messages.

According to the Dindoshi Police, the complainant works in a private firm and lives with her parents and siblings in Mumbai. She has a profile on Facebook since 2016 and has uploaded her photos.

She lodged a FIR with them on December 12 after learning from her friends that someone has created two fake Facebook profiles in her name. In both the profiles he had used name of the victim and her photographs she had uploaded on her FB account.

The man also posted nude photos of some other woman and wrote obscene content calling her a sex worker and lured people to call her. He also gave away two mobile numbers being used by her.

One of the profiles was created in August 2018 but the victim was not aware of it and came to know only this month. The victim said she received obscene calls and messages but did not realise how people got her number.

She did not suspect anyone to be behind the crime. After coming to know about it from her friends she took screenshots of the fake profiles and also the URLs of the profiles. She has given it to the police while lodging the case.

A FIR has been registered under section 501 (defamation), 509 (word, act or gesture with the intent to insult modesty of a woman) of the IPC and 67 A (transmitting obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act. A police official requesting anonymity said, “We will write to Facebook and will try to find out who made the profiles. Mostly it will be a known person.”

