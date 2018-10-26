28 Mumbai students bag ‘Top in the World’ award by Cambridge

Mumbai: The city performed exceptionally well in the recently released ‘Cambridge Learners Awards’ for Indian students.

The awards recognised exceptional exam performance in 2017-18 exams under four categories – ‘Top in the World’, ‘Top in the Country’, High Achievement Award’ and ‘Best Across’.

While 62 ‘Top in the World’ awards have been won by students across India, 28 of these awards have been bagged by the students in the city. More than 40 per cent of the award winners in the city have achieved this distinction – more than in any other city in India. The ‘Top in the World’ awards recognise students who have achieved the highest mark in the world in a Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) or Cambridge International AS & A Level subject in the November 2016, March 2018 and June 2018 Cambridge exam series.

Students from prominent schools in the city including Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Utpal Shanghvi Global School, Vibgyor High, Jamnabai Narsee International School etc bagged a spot in the top in the world list. Most students got the recognition for their performance in Mathematics and Accounting.

Abhimanyu Basu, principal, International Curriculum, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which has 6 students featuring on the list, said “It is a matter of great pride for our school to be consistently getting exceptional results at Cambridge IGCSE. It is a tribute to our commitment to build a happy school and help every child dream big and excel holistically”.

In the other three categories, ‘Top in the Country’, ‘High Achievement’ and ‘Best Across’, students in India have won 94, 44 and 10 awards respectively.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 00:09 IST