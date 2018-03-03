34-yr-old Mumbai woman promised bank job, cheated of Rs3 lakh

A 34-year-old woman from Virar has registered a case with Dadar police station against an unknown woman for cheating her of Rs3 lakh. The accused woman allegedly contacted the victim under the pretext of securing her a bank job.

The complainant Pradnya Arun Ghedmal, 34, is a resident of Virar who works with a private firm in Prabhadevi. She was at work on February 28 when she received a call from a woman, Puja, between 10.15 am and 11.30 am.

The woman allegedly lured Ghedmal saying she would help her get a job in a nationalised bank and that the bank had vacancy in Mumbai. The complainant fell for it and was asked to visit a website shared by the caller and fill up her personal details and upload other documents on the website. Later, she was asked to pay Rs100 through net banking as an enrolment fee.

“The victim tried three times to pay the amount online, but the transaction was resulting in failure and she was receiving the OTP for it. Puja then told Ghedmal there was some technical problem, took the OTP and debited a total of Rs3 lakh in three different transactions,” said an official from Dadar police station. The police said while the complainant entered a sum of only Rs100 as enrolment fee, a sum of Rs1 lakh was debited from her account for each attempt.

On March 1, a case was registered at Dadar police station under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

“People should be alert with such callers, as earlier they use to call claiming that their debit card would be blocked. But now as people are more alert and taking precautions they have started luring people with lotteries and other job offers. They take details from them and then money is debited from their account,” added the officer.