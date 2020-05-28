e-paper
After migrant exodus, state to launch portal for sons of soil

mumbai Updated: May 28, 2020 23:56 IST
Surendra P Gangan
The state government will soon launch a portal of the Industrial Labour Bureau to enable local unemployed youth to register for jobs to fill the gap evolved due to the exodus of migrant labourers. Industrial units, too, can enrol their requirement of labourers in various sectors on the portal.

The state government constituted the bureau two weeks ago in the wake of the mass exodus of migrant workers due to the lockdown. It also appealed to local unemployed youth to come forward to fill the vacant posts. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said youth should contribute in rebuilding Maharashtra by taking up the jobs.

After four review meetings, industries minister Subhash Desai has directed the departments concerned to launch the portal at the earliest. Desai said the data accumulated from the employment job fairs held over the past two years will be utilised by the bureau.

“Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited is developing this portal in association with the industries, labour and skill development department. It is almost ready and is expected to be launched next week. Besides facilitating employers, our skill development department will also impart training to the unemployed if required,” said an official from the industries department.

According to the estimates, about 10 lakh migrant workers have gone back to their respective states and it may lead to shortage of workforce in industrial units after the lockdown is lifted. To tide over the shortage, the state government has constituted the bureau.

