e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Airport in Sindhudurg to function from January 2021: Maharashtra CM

Airport in Sindhudurg to function from January 2021: Maharashtra CM

mumbai Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 01:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
(Representative image) The airport has been built at an investment of ₹520 crore.
(Representative image) The airport has been built at an investment of ₹520 crore.(HT Photo)
         

Flight operations from the newly-built Chipi airport in Konkan’s Sindhudurg district will commence operations from January 2021, Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has announced on Sunday.

Thackeray said that while the operations were to commence from May 1, 2020, it got delayed owing to the pandemic-ensued lockdown.

In his address to the state on Sunday, the CM said, “The operations were to start from May. However, it got delayed owing to the lockdown as a lot of equipment was to be brought from outside the country. We will, however, start operations from January.”

The airport, located close to the Goa border, will provide better connectivity to the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Goa, north Karnataka and western Maharashtra. It will further boost tourism and development in the Konkan region.

In April 2019, the ministry of civil aviation had permitted Alliance Air, an Air India’s subsidiary, to operate flights from the new airport under the government’s regional connectivity scheme, Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), which proposes to increase air connectivity to smaller cities. The airport has been built at an investment of ₹520 crore. The airport has a 2,500-metre long runway and a terminal building with a capacity to handle 200 departing and arriving passengers each.

On Monday, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said that the airport should be named after the late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
Covid update: New mutant virus in South Africa after UK; India-Russia vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In