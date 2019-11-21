Balbharti to look at errors in textbook

mumbai

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:50 IST

After a professor from Pune recently pointed out errors in Class 11 Biology textbook introduced this year under the revised syllabus, Balbharti, which publishes textbooks for schools affiliated to the state education board, said it will look into complaints.

Hemlata Sane, former head of Botany at Pune-based Abasaheb Garware College, had, in a 35-page-long letter, pointed out innumerable factual and grammatical errors in the textbook and highlighted the need for it to be fixed immediately. After her first letter written in October got no response, she sent another reminder in November.

“There are glaring errors in these books. For instance, lichen has been listed as an ‘acellular’ organism which is not the case. It also states that the amount of light absorbed at each wavelength is termed as ‘absorption spectrum’. I have listed out the corrections to them,” said Sane.

Vivek Gosavi, director, Balbharti said that they have received the letter and have asked the Board of Studies to look into it.