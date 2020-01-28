Central Rly to get watchtowers along tracks to reduce crimes

mumbai

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:47 IST

In a bid to increase safety along its railway tracks, the Central Railway (CR) has proposed to construct watchtowers across its rail network. The watchtowers will be installed at vulnerable locations on the CR’s suburban section.

The tower constructed between Kalyan and Titwala railway sections would help monitor people walking adjacent to and on railway tracks. The watchtower will also be used to monitor train movements. One Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be posted on the watchtower in shifts. The personnel will be given weapon and binoculars to monitor the tracks.

“The concept of having watchtowers is aimed at reducing crimes on the railway tracks, including [tackling] the fatka gang. Movements and members of the fatka gang will be easily tracked from the watchtowers. Anti-social elements moving on the tracks at night will also be tracked easily,” said a senior CR official.

The Railways is also checking if watchtowers can be installed at Parsik tunnel and near Wadala railway station. The Railways had earlier installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras between the Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar railway stretch to identify members of the fatka gang. CCTV cameras are also being installed by CR at different locations on the suburban railway station, near foot overbridges and platforms