e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Central Rly to get watchtowers along tracks to reduce crimes

Central Rly to get watchtowers along tracks to reduce crimes

mumbai Updated: Jan 28, 2020 00:47 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

In a bid to increase safety along its railway tracks, the Central Railway (CR) has proposed to construct watchtowers across its rail network. The watchtowers will be installed at vulnerable locations on the CR’s suburban section.

The tower constructed between Kalyan and Titwala railway sections would help monitor people walking adjacent to and on railway tracks. The watchtower will also be used to monitor train movements. One Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be posted on the watchtower in shifts. The personnel will be given weapon and binoculars to monitor the tracks.

“The concept of having watchtowers is aimed at reducing crimes on the railway tracks, including [tackling] the fatka gang. Movements and members of the fatka gang will be easily tracked from the watchtowers. Anti-social elements moving on the tracks at night will also be tracked easily,” said a senior CR official.

The Railways is also checking if watchtowers can be installed at Parsik tunnel and near Wadala railway station. The Railways had earlier installed closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras between the Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar railway stretch to identify members of the fatka gang. CCTV cameras are also being installed by CR at different locations on the suburban railway station, near foot overbridges and platforms

top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News