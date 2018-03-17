Domestic help who stole Mumbai bizman’s jewellery worth Rs 12.70 lakh arrested

The Mumbai crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 35-year-old domestic help, who had fled after stealing gold ornaments worth Rs12.70 lakh from a businessman’s residence in Andheri (East).

The incident had occurred between 8am on March 12 to 3.30am on March 13, when the complainant, Sanjay Pramod Mehta along with his family had gone to attend a wedding ceremony.

The police recovered gold and silver worth Rs7 lakh from the accused. She mortgaged the remaining gold with a finance company, which provides loan on gold.

The arrested accused’s real name is Sangita Patel, who had joined Mehta’s home as a domestic help, a week ago. She had introduced herself with a false name – Jyoti and also provided a fake residential address. While she is resident of Dahisar, her fake address said that she lived in Bhayender.

Mehta lives in Aditya apartment, situated at Old Nagar Das Road in Andheri (East) along with his family.

The accused joined as a househelp with intent to burgle. After joining, she stole a key of the main door and the family was unaware about it.

“She came in the morning and completed all household chores and left. However, she waited near the building and; as soon as the family left home, she returned to burgle the house” said a crime branch official.

She stole all gold ornaments and silver from the locker and fled.

The family learnt this only after they returned home at midnight on March 13 and approached the Andheri police station.

Unit 10 of the crime branch started a parallel inquiry. An official said, “The accused threw her mobile phone away, after the incident. But, we took her call records from the service provider, inquired with the people with whom she had spoken earlier and got her residential address.”

Police then nabbed her from the Bhayender area.

The accused was handed over to Andheri police station for further inquiry.

A police team visited the finance company, which confirmed that she had taken the loan.

“We have been following some legal procedures to recover the stolen booty,” said a police officer from Andheri police station.