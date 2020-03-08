e-paper
Fear of being caught with lover, girl jumps from window as mother walks in

The teenager later confessed to her family that her boyfriend, identified as Sunil Zhende (20), was in her flat in Kurla in Mumbai and so she panicked.

mumbai Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:18 IST
Press Trust of India
The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the suburb's Bail Bazar area, an official said.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the suburb’s Bail Bazar area, an official said. Image for representation purpose.(HT Archives)
         

A teen girl who was with her boyfriend jumped off from her first floor flat in Kurla in Mumbai after her mother walked in on them, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in the suburb’s Bail Bazar area, an official said.

“The 17-year-old girl was with her boyfriend in her bedroom. When she realised her mother had come home, she asked the boyfriend to flee and then jumped out of the window, fracturing her left leg on landing,” he said.

She later confessed to her family that her boyfriend, identified as Sunil Zhende (20), was in her bedroom and so she panicked.

“After we got a complaint from the girl’s family, we arrested Zhende for rape and house trespass under IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” the VB Nagar police station official said.

