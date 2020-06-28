e-paper
FIR against 6 personnel from Mumbai’s Borivli police station for failing to report to duty

mumbai Updated: Jun 28, 2020 01:22 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
A criminal case has been registered against six police personnel for allegedly not reporting to duty despite several warnings. The personnel, all attached to Borivli police station, were suspended earlier and were asked to be present for an inquiry. However, they continued to remain elusive.

The accused have been identified as police naiks Pradeep Agawane and Prashant Bhosale, constables Harishchandra Bhosale, Vishwanath Namdar, Pradeep Kumar Babar and Priyanka Chavan.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Gyaneshwar Patil, police naik, Borivli police station, who oversees duty assigning and other administrative work.

The complaint pointed out that, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 among vulnerable members of the force, the commissioner of police has exempted personnel above the age of 55 years from reporting for duty. Also, those policemen who have comorbidities have been assigned indoor duties. Leaves of all policemen were cancelled, and those on leave or absent from work were asked to report to duty immediately. The six accused personnel remained absent for a long duration. They were served with several notices by the Borivli police station and the zonal deputy commissioner of police, but none of them responded. Of the six, woman constable Chavan has been absent since 2018.

“Police had also made calls to the accused but did not receive any response,” said an officer from Borivli police station.

The police personnel were asked to be present for an enquiry but continued to remain absent following which the senior police officer of the region decided to lodge a criminal case against them. They have been charged under section 145 (misconduct by police officers) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and section 56 (failure of officer in duty) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

