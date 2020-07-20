e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC urges mandals to follow ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ concept amid Covid-19 crisis

Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC urges mandals to follow ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ concept amid Covid-19 crisis

Vishwas Mote, the assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward which covers Andheri, Juhu, Versova and other such areas, made the appeal through a letter to the mandals.

mumbai Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:03 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long festival which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, falls on August 22 this year.
Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long festival which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, falls on August 22 this year.(Kunal Patil/HT file photo)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged Ganesh mandals in prominent areas of Mumbai to follow the concept of ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Vishwas Mote, the assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward which covers Andheri, Juhu, Versova and other such areas, made the appeal through a letter to the mandals.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day long festival which is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, falls on August 22 this year.

BMC data shows the K-West civic ward comprises around 150 ganpati mandals.

The ward has registered 5,813 cases of the coronavirus disease and 258 deaths and is ranked fourth in the number of cases among the 24 wards in Mumbai.

Mote said in his letter that he has already urged all the corporators of the K-West ward to implement the concept of ‘one ward-one Ganpati’.

He said the height of a Ganpati idol is restricted to four feet and ample artificial lakes will be created in the ward for immersing the idols and appealed to the citizens to perform the immersion in these water bodies only.

“To avoid overcrowding and for maintenance of social distancing, there is also a plan of accepting Ganpati idols at the society gates for immersion,” Mote said in the letter.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst-hit cities in the country, logged more than one lakh Covid-19 cases and over 5,500 deaths.

(with inputs from PTI)

tags
top news
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
‘Can’t spare SC judge for Vikas Dubey encounter probe’: Court to Uttar Pradesh
‘Can’t spare SC judge for Vikas Dubey encounter probe’: Court to Uttar Pradesh
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In