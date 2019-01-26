Illegal hoardings in Maharashtra: Bombay high court warns of action against political leaders

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday warned political leaders of action, if they fail to take effective steps to curb illegal posters, banners and hoardings.

“It is a crucial time. If we find appropriate action is not taken [against erring party workers], party leaders may not be available for other works,” said a division bench of justice Abhay Oka and justice AS Gadkari. “And, you know what we mean by the other works.”

The HC was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations over defacement of cities by rampant display of illegal banners, posters and hoardings, especially on birthdays of political leaders or their appointments to various posts or before visits of prominent political functionaries.

The warning came in view of the reports submitted by various municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, across the state revealing that more than 80% of illegal posters and banners are displayed by political parties and their functionaries.

During the hearing, lawyers representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) informed the bench that they have issued instructions to their district officer-bearers and have been taking action against erring party workers from time to time. “The whole issue [of displaying illegal posters, banners and hoardings] will come to an end, if your leaders, whose photographs are prominently displayed on these posters and banners, urge party workers to stop the menace,” they told the BJP lawyer.

The lawyer representing the NCP pointed out that they have issued instructions to their party workers and suspended the membership of 13 of them for displaying illegal banners. “Your instructions are meaningless,” the judges quipped, taking note of the fact that the incidents took place in November 2016.

The court has now scheduled the hearing on February 18.

