Kushal Punjabi may have been upset over wife’s refusal to relocate, says Hansraj

mumbai

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 00:28 IST

Actor Chetan Hansraj in his statement to the Bandra police, which is investigating the suicide of 42-year-old actor Kushal Punjabi, said the latter felt alone and was unhappy staying away from his wife, Audrey Dolhen, and their son.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on December 26, following which the Bandra police registered an accidental death report.

In a suicide note found from his apartment, Punjabi had stated that no one was responsible for his death.

According to the police, Hansraj, who was Punjabi’s friend, said that the latter visited Shanghai, where Dolhen and their son stayed, four times, the latest being on December 22, to convince her to relocate with him to London. “Hansraj said that Punjabi was trying to convince her to shift to London from Shanghai where she had joined a multinational company at a top post. Punjabi was not happy with the work here in Mumbai and had thought that if he shifted to London, he would get a chance to work there. However, his wife allegedly did not show interest in doing so,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

To get more clarity on Punjabi’s suicide note, the police will record Dolhen’s statement.

“We know she might be busy with her husband’s last rites. Whenever she is comfortable, we will record her statement,” said another officer.

Dolhen, who had shifted to China in 2017, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to attend the final rites of her husband.